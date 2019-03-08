Each semester the campus radio station has rolled out a diverse group of students through the station’s WOLF In Training Program (W.I.T). In Spring 2016 the show College Circuit hit airwaves for the first time and three years later the show has become a fan favorite all over campus.

Original cast member Mykenzi Zehren, a senior at UWG, is the new Executive Producer of College Circuit.

“I don’t remember how we [the original cast members] all got together but we all sat in the same region of the lecture hall and just looked at each other and asked ‘You want to make a show?’ said Zehren. “We kind of wanted College Circuit to be a way for students to hear tips about different things and also give us tips through experience or things they found helpful. We’ve always wanted College Circuit to be a plug, and that’s where our slogan came from.”

College Circuit, where students are the plug, has become a staple at The WOLF Internet Radio through heavy student interaction. Through segments such as “Tea Time with Mac”, “Underground Sound” and “Confessions with Moni”, students get an inside look at the different personalities that make College Circuit the show that it is.

College Circuit is getting ready to hit airwaves for the semester and this last year with Zehren will be a bittersweet one.

“I’ve had multiple premiere days, but this is my first one as the show’s Executive Producer,” said Zehren. “I’m kind of nervous about it because I am not too sure of what I am doing, but I’m just chugging along.”

College Circuit has gone on to win multiple awards including six wins in both categories of Best Outreach and Waylin’s Show of the Semester and a few wins for Best Listenership. Through the use of social media and creating original content for the show, College Circuit has proven they are here to stay.

“I really hope that people next in line continue the show; I don’t want it to have a down semester,” said Zehren. “Instead of having an all-girls show, we’ve thrown in boys and it gives a look into both sides of college.”

Each semester The WOLF produces amazing shows and College Circuit is just one of many to showcase the talent and hard work put in by a group of students semester after semester.

