Annual “Infinite Weight / Present Histories” Exhibition Returns to Newnan Vault Gallery

Alex Ducoulombier

Since its opening on Oct. 20, the University of West Georgia showcases its second annual juried photography exhibition with the Infinite Weight / Present Histories display at The Vault Gallery located in Newnan’s Wadsworth Auditorium.

Returning for its second annual showing, this year’s Infinite Weight/Present Histories photography showcase will be juried by Maria Kelly, an Assistant Curator of Photography at the High Museum of Art. She has also helped organize numerous photography installations during her time at the High.

The exhibit, organized by John Morris and Mark Schoon, among others, began as a conversation about what could be done within the discipline of photography that would go beyond the classroom. Then, about three years ago, the university’s art program began working in conjunction with the UWG School of the Arts in Newnan’s Vault Gallery space. From here, Morris and Schoon saw the opportunity to bring their idea to life in the form of the contemporary photography exhibition.

The meaning behind the title of the exhibit lies in the infinite possibilities and approaches that can be applied to the medium of photography. Additionally, Kelly noted that there is an element of duality within the name that allows for a multitude of perceived meanings, allowing for many possibilities for the artist’s submissions.

With this, some of the works on display aren’t simply photo prints in a frame, but photos with other mediums included for added effect. For example, best in show winner Diane Meyer embroidered the Berlin wall into a picture of modern day Berlin to show where the wall once stood, making for a striking image with a powerful meaning.

Artists from around the country were encouraged to submit their work for the exhibition by mid August this year, with just 15 having their work displayed. Participants were able to submit up to six works to be considered for the exhibition with Kelly getting the final say on what would be displayed. From intriguing street photography to abstract work to captivating portraits, there is something for everyone in the exhibition.

A few hundred guests are expected to visit the exhibit over the course of its time in the gallery. If you have not attended, there is still time left to do so, as the exhibition will be at The Vault Gallery in the Wadsworth Auditorium until Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.