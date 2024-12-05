Coweta County Animal Services is Hosting Paws and Claus This Holiday Season

On Saturday Dec. 7, Coweta County Animal Services will be partnering with Coweta County Parks and Recreation to host the third annual Paws and Claus. Paws and Claus and an annual event that allows for pet owners to get a picture of Santa Claus and their animals.

All animals are welcome as long as they are well behaved on a leash and with other animals. This includes dogs, cats, guinea pigs, etc. The event is located at Madras Park in Newnan, Ga. The event requires a donation in order to register for a picture with Santa, and all products and money raised benefits the Coweta County Animal Services.

Donations to the shelter can include towels, canned dog food, canned cat food, dog leashes, laundry soap, stainless steel food and water bowls and bleach. The event will be a drop in from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. During this time there will be breakfast, crafts, games and Coweta County Animal Services will present available pets for adoption, hoping to find their forever home.

Animal Services will also have information available for adoption and adoption support. The event was created in 2022, with the goal of placing as many homeless animals as possible. Each family that attends will receive one printed photo and the remainder photos may be shared via email.

Coweta County Animal Services has put out several urgent lists throughout the 2024 year of animals that must find homes by certain dates due to overpopulation. The shelter has held events and partnered with foster parents and humane societies to save as many animals as possible.

According to Best Friends Animal Society, an organization that helps animals find a forever home, overpopulation has become increasingly common in Georgia. In the 2023 year, Georgia rescues and shelters took in 6.5 million cats and dogs. You can find more information on Coweta County Animal Services on their Facebook or website.

Petsmart will also be hosting pictures with Santa for pets on Dec. 14 and 15 from 2 to 6 p.m. Each reservation is for a 30 minute session. These photos will be offered at all petsmart locations at no cost to the family. Santa will also be visiting the Carroll County Humane Society Dec. 7 and 8 as well as Dec. 14 and 15 located at Carroll County Humane Society (CCHS) located on Tuggle St.

CCHS will be offering photos from 12 to 4 p.m. with no appointments necessary, and all pets are welcome. The sessions will support the humane society with a single photo in a cardboard frame costing $5 and a USB will all photos from the individual session for $12, or a combo package for both for $15.