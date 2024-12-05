Indie Pop Band Boyscott Releases Sophomore Album After Nine Years of Silence

After almost ten years, Nashville-based indie pop band Boyscott released Spellbound, its highly anticipated sophomore album, on Oct. 16. The new album features 10 new songs filled with bedroom pop melodies reflecting the soothing sounds of ocean waves and road trips with old friends.

Boyscott, the indie project fronted by singer and guitarist Scott Hermo, has steadily built a devoted following, amassing over 70 million streams of its debut album, Goose Bumps. Hermo wrote and produced this record during his time in college at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., in 2015, starting what would become Boyscott. His music blends the introspective aspects of alternative icons like Modest Mouse, Death Cab for Cutie, and Vampire Weekend with a fresh, breezy twist. By incorporating smooth, mellow riffs and sun-kissed melodies, Boyscott has crafted an effortlessly captivating sound that combines indie rock with a laid-back, beachy pop vibe.

Since its start almost ten years ago, Hermo has since recruited guitarist and backup singer Emma Willer, bassist Davey Alaimo, and drummer Noah Dardaris. Together, they established a pop four-piece band and have steadily toured the United States and parts of Canada to sustain the growth of the band.

Boyscott’s sophomore album Spellbound builds on the breezy, beachy vibes of its debut, but the addition of a full band elevates the experience far beyond expectations. The record opens powerfully with “Rocky Road,” setting the tone with Hermo’s mellow yet captivating guitar riff— a perfect introduction to the journey that Spellbound takes its listeners on. Willer’s backing vocals add depth and emotion, creating a rich, layered sound that was missing in Goose Bumps. The chemistry among the band members is undeniable; all four artists come together effortlessly to craft a seamless beach-pop anthem that captures the essence of the album.

The lyrics of “Rocky Road” capture the band’s journey of pursuing a career in music, reflecting on the waves of emotions they experienced during their first ever tour together. Hermo’s heartfelt vocals delve into the fear and excitement of trusting your instincts and stepping into the unknown. This track is the perfect opener for the album, serving as an ode to the band’s beginnings and their evolution over the years. Through themes of friendship, struggle, and adventure, “Rocky Road” beautifully celebrates what sparked Boyscott’s formation and marks their triumphant return after nine long years.

As the album progresses, Boyscott deepens its signature indie-pop vibe, delivering a collection of tracks that are worthy of repeating. Spellbound is tailor-made for a spot on any summer hits playlist, with its sunny melodies and infectious energy. Although released in the fall, this record has all the makings of a sleeper hit, destined to gain momentum and become a summer staple by the time the warmer months roll around.

The sixth track on the record, “After Dark,” stands out as the most influential song on the new release. Its lyrics beautifully narrate the story of two people meeting in a park at night, gazing at the sky, and savoring the moment, not wanting to part ways. Hermo’s voice and guitar picking complement the storytelling flawlessly, creating an introspective atmosphere that adds layers of emotion to the already moving narrative. The melody’s reflective tone deepens the song’s impact, making it a standout moment on the album. Positioned perfectly at the midpoint of the album, “After Dark” provides a soothing interlude between the other more upbeat tracks. I believe this song has the potential to become the band’s biggest hit, resonating deeply with listeners and leaving a lasting impression.

The album’s closing track, “Orca,” serves as a fitting end. At just 49 seconds, this instrumental piece delivers a breezy, beach-pop guitar riff that’s undeniably captivating. Its effortless tone left me longing for more, as I couldn’t help but imagine how the addition of Hermo’s vocals and lyrics could have elevated the track even further. The band had the opportunity to expand on this beautiful foundation of a song, potentially creating something truly remarkable. Despite its brevity, “Orca” is a short but sweet conclusion to the long-awaited album. It feels like a subtile hint of what’s to come, leaving listeners eager for the band’s future works.

Overall, Boyscott’s long-awaited return has far exceeded my expectations. Given the nine-year gap since their 2015 debut album, Goose Bumps, I wondered if their new release could measure up to such a beloved classic. Bands often undergo significant changes over time– whether in lyrics, genre, or lineup– making it difficult to predict what to expect. However, I was pleasantly surprised to find that Hermo has effortlessly preserved the essence of summer and beachside nostalgia in his music. With Spellbound, Boyscott has delivered a timeless and deeply influential album—a remarkable feat that few artists achieve after such a long hiatus.

I believe Spellbound will go down in music history. It’s not every day that a band can remain inactive for years and still make such an impact with a new release. I was truly blown away by the soothing indie-pop grooves, which the band blended together effortlessly. From the first track to the last, there wasn’t a single song worth skipping. Spellbound marks a major milestone for Boyscott, and I’m hopeful it will propel the band forward, inspiring them to continue writing, recording, and sharing new music with the world.