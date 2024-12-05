Jean Dawson’s Glimmer of God: An Indie Triumph



Jean Dawson is a rising star in the experimental pop scene. His past two studio albums, 2020’s Pixel Bath and 2022’s CHAOS NOW*, have painted him as a singer songwriter who isn’t afraid to break genre conventions and branch out into bold musical directions. Dawson’s striking mix of pop, rap and brash punk rock has earned him a dedicated cult following and the chance to tour across the world with major artists like Brockhampton.

Following his recent breakout successes, Dawson released his third studio album this October, a 15 track project called ‘Glimmer of God.

Being teased all the way back in Nov. 2023, the record serves as a bit of a shakeup for his longtime fans. On top of featuring the rap rock fusion they’re accustomed to, Dawson experiments further into a cornucopia of varied genres, each song having its own distinct feel, tone and sound. The musical variation is so great that you could be mistaken for thinking that the tracks were created by different artists entirely, let alone all be in the same album.

While to some this may seem unfocused, the fact that it all fits together so well is a testament to the flexibility and talent of Dawson.

Right out of the gate, you’re hit with “Darlin’,” a heartfelt and melancholic track about the nature of devotion with Dawson’s particular flair. Its nature as the album’s opener paints the rest of it as a more subversive, introspective piece that contrasts his past bombastic releases.

The momentum is carried with standout songs like “Houston,” a track that uses a more retro synth type soundscape that would make fans of The Weeknd feel right at home. Its uplifting, catchy chorus and spacy instrumentation make it the perfect track to roll your windows down and cruise to.

The pacing of Glimmer of God seemingly never misses a beat, its sheer variety making every new song feel like a fresh new experience to the ears. Right after the bass heavy rap track “Slow Heavy Ecstasy,” Dawson hits you with the beautiful and delicate “The Boy and The Swan.” Its inclusion following the previous song almost feels like a mid-album palette cleanser, one that expands upon his previous acoustic work with what sounds like a full orchestra.

As a long time fan of Dawson’s work, the amount of high profile features in the record was a welcome surprise. Each feature effortlessly fit the vibe that the given song was going for. Standouts include Lil Yachty’s verse in “Die For Me,” and the Bones feature in “P4IN.” The track being a tribute to the cloud rap scene, it felt more than fitting to include an artist that helped popularize it in the first place.

While it’s important to note that not all of the musical experimentation in the album is necessarily a breakout success, it’s made up for with the overwhelming creativity and boldness on display. Glimmer of God no doubt marks a major turning point in the up and coming artist’s career, and a piece that I’d consider emblematic of his potential as a singer songwriter.

The record can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, Soundcloud and Bandcamp.