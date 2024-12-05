Celebrating our Editor-In-Chief

The writers and editors of The West Georgian work diligently, both in their academic pursuits and in their dedication to creating quality content for those who tune in to The West Georgian. It is important to The West Georgian that we honor those who have served the organization faithfully.

Emma Swales, current editor-in-chief for The West Georgian, will be graduating Dec. 14, 2024.

“My work in the paper has allowed me to gain experience in my field,” said Swales. “Being able to gather a solid portfolio before graduating college has allowed me to network and form important connections in the journalism field that I would not have had without my experience at the West Georgian.”

Journalism requires reaching out to individuals, conducting interviews to collect information, then using that information to tell a story. This process helped nurture the passion of Swales and allowed her to find the area of journalism she learned she had been called to.

“My favorite story so far was one of my very first. When I first became editor in chief, I got the opportunity to write an article for Bre Kennedy, a popular singer who played at Eddie’s Attic in Atlanta,” continued Swales. “When I went to the show and interviewed her, I realized that writing feature stories about bands that play in Atlanta was going to be my focus. I love music, meeting new people and writing about artists. I was able to find my niche.”

Along with being editor-in-chief, Swales has accomplished outstanding academic success within the UWG School of Communication, Film and Media.

“I am most proud of graduating as an Ingram Scholar in the top 2% of all undergraduates. I am graduating summa cum laude with a degree in journalism,” said Swales. “I am proud of myself for putting in the work and doing what I love, which is writing. I was also honored to receive the Excellence Award as a journalism major in SCFM.”

Swales says she could not have achieved the success that she has without the support, guidance and encouragement of professors and mentors.

“I would like to personally thank my professor and mentor Dr. Sewell. He has been my biggest supporter in my pursuit of journalism,” said Swales. “Without his help and support, I would not be where I am today. He believed in me from the start and helped me become a better writer. I will never forget the massive impact that he has had on my career and time at West Georgia.”

Swales encourages all students to take advantage of all the opportunities UWG offers in preparing students for the working world.

“I want to encourage all SCFM students to get out there and find ways to get involved on campus,” said Swales. “UWG is so welcoming and I have made so many friends and gained crucial experience by getting involved.”