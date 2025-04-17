UWG’s Art Atelier Creates Interactive Mural for the Children of the Early Learning Center

In collaboration with the College of Education, the Art Atelier, a professional program within the University of West Georgia’s art department, completed a mural for UWG’s Early Learning Center. Guided by Art Professor Ryan Lamfers, students Caleb Nase, Jacey Singleton and now alumna, Sarah Gailey, designed a texture wall featuring interactive elements and depictions of local animals to help children learn about the world around them. The mural highlights the power of creativity in educational environments and equips students with skills they can use in their future careers.



“The mural isn’t just something to look at, it’s something to explore,” said Lamfers. “Interaction is a powerful learning tool.”



The mural, themed around Georgia wildlife, features 3D and textural elements that encourage children to learn through touch and sensory exploration. From an ant hill they can climb over, to a racoon with a puzzle for a tail, these features create a space that invites children to learn through play and curiosity.

“Seeing the Pre-K students interact with the imagery and 3D elements was a joy,” said Lamfers.



The creation of the mural was not only a learning experience for the children of UWG, it was also a career-building opportunity for the artists. The students had to problem-solve, develop a cohesive theme, and find ways to create interactive components for the wall that were both functional and visually appealing.



“For our students, this was a chance to apply everything they’ve learned in their art courses to a real world project,” said Lamfers. “Watching them bring an idea to life through their artistic lens was incredibly inspiring.”



Each student had the opportunity to showcase their own strengths while learning how to work as a team. They collaborated with Dr. Laura Smith, Associate Dean of the COE, and Dr. Melanie Brooks, the ELC Director, to form creative concepts for the wall. After receiving feedback, the students brainstormed and sketched ideas until they came to a consensus and began creating.



“Both sides were excited about what had been developed,” said Lamfers. “It really shows the power of cross-departmental collaboration.”



Projects like this provide students with valuable hands-on experience they can carry into real world settings. Through working with clients, developing proposals and managing budgets, students Nace, Singleton and Gailey have practical skills that extend beyond the classroom.



“The UWG Art Atelier functions as a professional entity within the art department,” said Lamfers. “Our mission is to give students real-world experience by working directly with clients.”



The Art Atelier continues to make an impact on campus, as well as the Carrollton community through creative projects. With the team currently building a gear wall for the ELC’s makerspace room, they’re proving to be a dynamic force for artistic innovation and community engagement through developing a variety of proposals for public art projects in their local community.



“These opportunities are so special,” said Lamfers. “I feel very lucky to be a part of them.”