UWG Fails to Protect Student Safety From Radical Conservative Rhetoric Under the Guise of Free Speech



Alex Stein, a far-right conservative debater, came to The University of West Georgia through the student organization Turning Point USA at UWG on April 24. Stein was advertised as a friendly debater coming to campus to give students an opportunity to participate in healthy political debate.



Instead, Stein shouted expletives and slurs at students through a microphone from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The hate speech Stein voiced directly attacked students from marginalized communities at UWG, with specific focus on LGBTQ+ students and students of color.



“I was told about the event the day before it happened by a professor,” said Eshkar Kaidar-Heafetz, a UWG student and active member of the UWG debate team. “Walking to the TLC that day, TPUSA had a table set up between the TLC and the library that did not have the name TPUSA, only the turning point arrow, masquerading as a free speech organization…So that was really the start of things that were really weird for me.”



Stein was set up under a tent and behind a table outside the campus Starbucks by Love Valley. In front of Stein’s table, there were several signs, some promoting ideas of TPUSA and free speech, while others were handwritten signs invalidating transgender identity. Some students attempted to remove the signs, but they were immediately replaced by new ones.



“In sort of argumentative fashion you have this wide array of students against him around 30 to 40 feet from the actual thing itself, and then you have the people who support him sort of on the back end of his tent,” said Kaidar- Heafetz. “Around those you have those signs that say ‘Trans rights don’t matter.’”



Due to Stein being set up in a high traffic area of campus many students stopped on their way to class to see what was going on, subjecting them to offensive and harassing speech. Stein called out students who were not interacting with him or participating in a debate, using terms like “gay” and “trans” to be offending and entice students to speak with him.



“I got there right around the end of it but the first thing I hear is… Alex Stein called some student ret**ded and very much that similar type of language… very derogatory and ableist alongside those terms,” said Kaidar-Heafetz.

Alongside the offensive language, students were also asked personal questions about their sexual preferences and habits. Along with Stein calling some students offensive and inappropriate language due to their sexual orientation.

Towards the end of the event, multiple students began to counter-protest, bringing their own signs and chanting “stop the hate.” Due to this Stein left an hour earlier than he was supposed to, but not before addressing some students face to face in the crowd.



“As it starts to end he starts coming up personally to students, whether it be to take pictures or if someone had something to say he didn’t like he would start arguing with them face to face,” said Kaidar- Heafetz. “So for example, he got up in one of my friend’s faces. Got up incredibly close to him in a very aggressive manner, started yelling at him… using the same sorts of slurs. He came up to me, yelled at me, called fat and stupid and those kinds of things. Very obviously unprofessional and childish, but also very disappointing considering this is someone that we allow to come onto campus.”



“When I started speaking to the other people who had been there, a couple big situations came up. I had one friend who had asked him a question and he was like ‘Well you’re wrong if you believe in it. And if you believe in it the two reasons are either that you’re stupid or you’re black.’” continued Kaidar- Heafetz.



Many students who were uncomfortable, felt unsafe or discriminated against at the event took the opportunity to submit a concern to UWG under the Title IX and Equal Opportunity policies.



UWG’s Equal Opportunity policy states, “UWG is committed to maintaining a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment for living, working, and studying. Consistent with federal and state law, University System of Georgia policy, and University policy, the University prohibits harassment of or discrimination against any person because of race, color, sex (including sexual harassment and pregnancy), sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity or national origin, religion, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status by any member of the University community on campus, in connection with a University program or activity, or in a manner that creates a hostile environment for any member of the University community.”



Students who submitted concerns received responses back from the UWG Office of Legal Affairs starting on Friday, that claimed Stein’s behavior was protected under First Amendment rights saying, “The University claims to uphold our educational mission by allowing for the exchange of ideas, even controversial ones, while maintaining safety protocols and community standards of conduct.”



UWG has yet to release another statement about the event.



“I don’t think they’re entitled [to do something], I think they’re required,” said Kaidar- Heafetz. “I think that in the response letter the University of West Georgia wrote they said that it did not violate a) their rules of free speech but b) it occured within community… behavior guidelines. Which, when looking into there is no published list of what those guidelines are. Which, at least to me, makes it seem like it’s an arbitrary term they’ve sort of coined in order to justify the existence and the continuance of hate speech on campus.



“If calling students of the university, who not only attend here but also pay money to go here, allowing them to get called r—ed by some random dude coming in from a hate speech organization. If those don’t violate community participation and behavioral guidelines that the university has, it makes me wonder what kinds of things the university is willing to justify,” continued Kaidar- Heafetz.



Many students were extremely upset at the University’s response to the event’s Title IX violations and have raised more questions about what the university is willing to protect. If a student or faculty member were to say the same things that Stein did, would the university take disciplinary action?



“If the university’s first reaction is not, ‘we understand we’re looking into this’ it is instead to shield itself from any criticism. I think that is a rather large issue for how the university handles any situation,” said Kaidar- Heafetz.

Students are very disappointed by UWG’s failure not only to protect students’ safety and wellbeing but also by a lack of apology UWG has yet to give to minority students who were attacked by Stein’s speech. UWG is a school that prides itself on inclusivity and diversity as well as being an advocate for student safety and well-being. When put to the test UWG fell extremely flat on what student’s expected.



During the event, there were several campus tours happening creating an uncomfortable situation for not only tour guides, but also for prospective students and their families. Proposing the issue of this event possibly affecting application numbers.



“The university is so willing to brush over [this event]… that goes against everything they’ve recently tried to advertise themselves as,” said Kaidar- Heafetz. “The university should not get to receive social credit for things like removing the indigenous flame off the logo as an attempt to be more culturally sensitive and diverse and then simultaneously bring about a man on campus… that said that there is ‘white genocide’ happening.”



Students urge the university to not only stand with their minority students but also to ensure safety for students in the future. This is not the first time a conservative speaker has come to campus. However this is the first time that an event of this nature was held in a public area that students could not avoid.



“The fact it was held outside given the fact [Lydia Taylor Davis] was in the TLC in a room that people could choose to enter and choose to leave, as opposed to a space where you are forced to come into engagement with it.” said Kaidar- Heafetz. “There is no ability to say ‘Hey this isn’t something I want to engage in this isn’t something I want to hear’ there is no ‘if you don’t like just leave.’”



Pressure continues on UWG to hold the proper violators accountable and to stand in solidarity with their students to uphold their values of diversity and inclusivity. College campuses should be a place for all students to feel safe and supported regardless of their identity or beliefs.