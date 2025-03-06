UWG Chess Club Hosts Bonfire Game Night

By Kai Bridges

On Feb 5, the UWG Chess Club held a bonfire event at Center Pointe Suites that welcomed everyone to enjoy s’mores and snacks while playing various kinds of board games that were also held in collaboration with the UWG Mock Trial Club.



“It’s been amazing! I’ve really improved because of the members. It’s really fun, we play chess, we talk, it’s a pretty chill environment,” said Lega Tata, President of the Chess Club.



With the club being recently made, on Jan 18, 2024, the Chess Club is welcoming new members to their pact for anyone interested in strategy and puzzles with tournaments also being hosted once a month. The upcoming tournament will be on March 26 in Pafford 111.



“I got interested in chess over Christmas break in December,” said Tata when asked about her motivation for the club. “I watched this show called the Queen’s Gambit and got obsessed pretty quickly.”



For more details on locations and upcoming events, be sure to check out @uwg_chess on Instagram where you can stay up to date.