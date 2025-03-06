Bluestone Student Leaders Compete in PRSSA Bateman Competition with Campaign to Unban Books

By Cindy Martinez

The student leaders of bluestone, the University of West Georgia’s student-run public relations firm, are making waves as they compete in the prestigious Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) Bateman Competition. This year, PRSSA has partnered with the Little Library Initiative, challenging students to create a compelling campaign advocating for the unbanning of books that have been restricted in schools and libraries across the nation.



As part of their campaign, bluestone students hosted an engaging event on Monday, Feb 24, in the UWG Campus Center Ballroom. The event, Bateman Book Swap and Trivia Night, invited students to bring an old book and swap it with someone else while participating in book-themed trivia. The night was filled with excitement, camaraderie, and a shared passion for literature and free expression.



To further engage attendees, bluestone students also organized a raffle with three exciting prizes. The first-place winner received a gift card from Longhorn Steakhouse, the second-place winner took home a gift card for Carrollton Nutrition and the third winner was awarded a gift bag from a local boutique.



Beyond the event, bluestone’s campaign has been making a tangible impact. So far, the team has gathered over 200 signatures on their petition to lift the bans on popular books, including The Diary of Anne Frank and The Hate U Give. Their efforts highlight the importance of access to diverse narratives and the fight against literary censorship.

Jakai Yancey, a member of the bluestone team, reflects on the campaign’s impact and the importance of fighting for literary freedom.



“Bateman uses a competition that PRSSA has every year for students that are involved in public relations and go head to head with other students in public relations. This year our client we are working with is Every Library and we have to use PRSSA RPIE mode which is Research, planning, implantation and evaluation in our campaign. For the implantation period we planned the event Bateman Book Swap and Trivia Night,” said Yancey. “It was basically to educate on the banning of books and boost engagement for our campaign for signatures. At the event we played trivia and each student got to swap books with other students.”



bluestone’s participation in the PRSSA Bateman Competition demonstrates their commitment to social advocacy and their ability to craft meaningful, change-driven public relations campaigns. As the competition continues, the team remains dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of unrestricted access to literature and the role that books play in shaping perspectives and encouraging critical thought.



With strong community and university support, bluestone’s efforts stand as a testament to the power of student-led initiatives in making a difference. Their collaboration with PRSSA and the Little Library Initiative showcases how young professionals can leverage their skills to create meaningful change, one book and signature at a time.



