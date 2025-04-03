Technology Meets Humanity: Electric State, Where Humans and Robots Coexist 



The 2025 film, Electric State, transports its audience into a futuristic society where bilocation and robots are a reality. In this world, bots are created to serve people, taking on everyday tasks like mail delivery, working as store clerks, and even cutting hair. But when the bots grow tired of the roles they’ve been assigned to, they rebel, and a war breaks out between the bots and humans.



Directed by the Russo brothers—famous for their work on Marvel’s Captain America and Avengers films—this movie combines an intricate plot, comedic relief, and cutting-edge special effects that create a thrilling and immersive experience. The film not only entertains, but leaves a lasting impression on its audience, and offers a unique outlook on the rise of Artificial Intelligence.



The film has a well-known cast, featuring actors like, Anthony Mackie, Caesar Flickerman, Ke Huy Quan, along with Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito, who portray the antagonists. Lead actors Millie Bobby Brown—best known for playing Eleven in Stranger Things—and Chris Pratt—best known for playing Peter Quill in the MCU—starred as Michelle, a troubled teen, and Keats, an artifact smuggler.

Their well-known roles brought a unique dynamic to the film, enhancing the depth of their characters, and making their journeys both engaging and impactful. The movie did have a bit of a complex plot, but at just over two hours, the writers executed it effectively. It is difficult to pack a lot of information into a film without losing the audience, yet this story kept the audience engaged.



Michelle and her brother Christopher—played by Woody Norman—were involved in a tragic car accident that killed both their parents. At the hospital, Michelle was told that Christopher had died, when in actuality, he was kidnapped by a facility called Sentre. Ethan Slate (Tucci) intended to use Christopher’s brain to power his Neurocaster, a system that makes bilocation possible, as Christopher is one of the smartest individuals on the planet.



Michelle doesn’t uncover this information until years later, when Christopher shows up at her foster dad’s house as a robot, claiming to be him. This revelation shakes Michelle to her core—sending her on a journey that forces her to confront the truths about the past. There are a lot of moving parts to this plot, but every piece of information was delivered just when the audience began asking questions, and by the end, everything fell into place.



In addition to keeping the audience in the loop throughout the film, there was an effective use of comedy. The humor was well-timed, offering moments of relief without diverting from the scene’s intensity, which created a well-balanced, and enjoyable viewing experience.



An example of this humor occurs early in the film when Michelle and Keats first meet. Michelle had followed Keats into his lair, which used to be a mine, but hadn’t realized she’d been trailed by the “Butcher of Schenectady” (Esposito). The group, including robots Herm (Mackie), and Christopher had to escape and planned to take a minecart.



When they reach the cart, the audience watches Keats shuffle through nearly ten different keys on his keychain to find the right one. This moment is both funny and relatable, as many people can identify with the frustration of carrying a variety of keys for different reasons, making the scene all the more endearing and grounded.



Michelle, Herm, and Christopher are seen yelling, and scolding Keats until he finally unlocks the cart and jumps in with the rest of them. However, by the time the cart started moving, the Butcher of Schenectady had caught up, and blasted them out of the cart with a laser gun. The sequence blends tension with comedic timing, keeping the audience both on edge and laughing.



The reported budget for the movie was $320 million, making it one of the most expensive films ever made. This is evident in the robots and combat scenes, where the bots feature highly detailed animations.



Their movements, such as walking, were intricately designed to resemble real machinery, while their facial expressions mimicked that of humans. For instance, one robot adjusted his glasses (which were actually embedded into his metal), while another shed tears.



The combat scenes were equally as detailed; set in a futuristic society, most of the weapons were just as advanced as the world. These included laser and stun guns designed specifically to target bots. The special effects team did an excellent job of making these weapons appear both believable and real, utilizing color, sound, and design to enhance their authenticity.



Overall, the movie excelled in every aspect, with talented actors, a complex yet engaging plot, effective comedic relief, and top-tier special effects. It delivered an experience that brought both tears of laughter and sadness, ultimately leaving you feeling inspired. With the oncoming rise of AI, this film is a must-see and arguably deserves an A rating.