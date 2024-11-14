JJ Steals the Spotlight in Thrilling Outer Banks in Season 4 Part Two

Cindy Martinez

On Nov. 7, Netflix released season four, part two of the Outer Banks (OBX) and to no surprise, the drop of the new season of OBX has been number one on the top spot of Netflix’s most watched English TV list. As a result of the release of part two, Netflix’s viewership spiked, reaching 8.8 million views during the first week of the release. It is safe to say that this season is already off to a great start and has lots of drama and action.

In the meantime, John B. (Chase Stokes) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) rush to save Sarah (Madelyn Cline) and Pope (Jonathan Davis), who are all trapped in an underground crypt. However, despite this adventure, the Pogue that stands out in this season is JJ (Rudy Pankow).

Season four part one left viewers on a cliffhanger about the character JJ and the revelation of his biological father. This left OBX fans anticipating what direction part two would go in. JJ learns that his real dad is Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane) and JJ’s mom, Larissa (Tommi Rose), drowned when he was a baby.

This shocking news hit JJ hard. Throughout the remainder of the season, Pankow does a phenomenal job of capturing and illustrating all the emotions that JJ feels. Shock, anger and sadness consume JJ throughout part two, leaving the season to focus mainly on JJ’s character.. It is clear now that JJ is more than just a careless and carefree troublemaker; as we’ve seen in the past seasons, he’s a profoundly more emotionally developed character.

Despite the spotlight being on JJ, the show still has lots of action, with the Pogues sticking alongside each other throughout all the danger this season. JJ’s story grabs your attention. Pankow’s performance is so excellent that it is hard not to notice how much JJ has grown as a character. If there is one thing that Pankow is to take away from this season, it is that his performance could land him an Emmy nomination.

Regardless of the big boost in viewers and the holding for the top spot on Netflix’s most watched English TV show list, the show did a phenomenal job of not letting the storyline die just yet. Fans were thrilled and excited for more, as Netflix announced and confirmed that the OBX will return for season five.

OBX season four has been thrilling and emotional, with JJ’s story and character development being the highlight. If you have not yet gotten hooked on this Netflix series, now is the time to catch up. There is plenty of adventure up ahead with the last season of the series to look forward to.