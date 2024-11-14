The Georgia Renaissance Fair Returns for Fall Fling Festival

Courtney Bixby



The 2024 Georgia Renaissance Fall Fling Festival will run every Saturday from Nov. 2, to Dec. 7. The Fall Fling Festival is a slightly smaller event than the main festival that runs in April, and offers a great introduction to those who have not been before. The Festival is located in Fairburn, Ga. and attempts to recreate the English renaissance while bringing entertainment to the guests. The renaissance theme means costumes, performances, romance and chivalry.

“It is unique because it ages with you,” said UWG alumni, Bryn Alsip. “I had just as much fun on my first trip in 2005 as I did this past year with my friends because there is something there for everyone.”

The Georgia Renaissance Festival, also known as Renfest, is celebrating 39 years. It runs from April to June offering larger crowds, games such as bow and arrow, small rides for the family, music and more. The Georgia Renfest is one of the largest renaissance festivals in the Southeast. The festival includes a haunted ship and themed attractions such as weaving, spinning and coin minting.

The Fall Fling is open on Saturdays from 2 p.m.-9 p.m. and encourages guests to wear costumes. It is common to see renaissance themed costumes, and the fling will also have some available for rent. Common costumes include corsets, layered garments, plenty of jewelry and accessories such as pointed ears, hats, belts, etc. Costumes with swords or daggers are permitted, however they must stay sheathed and peace-tied at all times with no drawing of the weapon allowed at any time.

Entertainment ranges during the festival but includes musicians, acrobats, jugglers, a one man circus show, jousts and even a flying poodle show. There are many artisan markets throughout the festival with items including fantasy sculptures, geodes, jewelry, hand-blown glass, bridal gowns, swords, bows and voodoo dolls.

“The festival appeals to me because you can dress up with everyone else around you which makes it feel so inclusive,” said Ansley Roberson, a UWG student who attended this year. “My boyfriend and I watched the Acrobatrix and we could not stop laughing.”

For any first time goers or those who are newly interested, the website offers some tips and tricks for the festival. The area is around 32 acres, therefore comfortable walking shoes are recommended. They also encourage guests to bring cash, print their tickets and arrive early. Parking is available and free. Tickets for the festival included all of the entertainment shows available. Tickets for adults are just under $18 and and children are just under $10.

For more information about the festival please visit The Georgia Renaissance Festival page.