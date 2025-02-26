Sutton’s American Grill: Music by the People

On Rome Street of Adamson Square in Carrollton, Sutton’s American Grill has been baking cakes and burgers since 2015. Its proximity to the square informs its appeal to those who go to the bars and restaurants on the square. Sutton’s is known as one of the few family bars/restaurants in Carrollton.

The restaurant is situated at the front of the property next to a catered events room, where individuals can pay to rent the space for birthday parties or other events. At the back end of the property is a room with a stage and a light bar, with a Sutton’s brand banner hung across the wall behind the stage.

It is on Wednesday and Thursday nights at 6:00 p.m that this family restaurant turns into a jumping spot for musicians from all over to come and play.

Sutton’s Open Mic Night started in the Summer of 2020 after local musician, Robert Powers, cut a deal with the management to bring in his own equipment for other people to be able to play through. As time went on, Powers found that he’d have to run the show two nights a week to keep up with demand.

“I do this for the love of music,” said Powers. “To give people a place to share their music that they don’t have a way to do otherwise. People respond to all kinds of music here. We’ve had Extreme Hard Rock down to Bluegrass and Country.”

The open mic consists of an opening acoustic section at 6:00 p.m, with an electric set starting at 7:00. Powers splits these up this way so that people can play without feeling pressured, allowing for the acoustic guys to get their sets in without having to pressure them about an electric band playing after or before.

Through the window at the front, Sutton’s looks like a bakery, as right next to the front register is a glass case with decorated cakes. This may be a little perplexing for the musicians searching for a place to play. So is it a bar or a bakery?

“I look at it as a little bit more of a music venue than a bar,” said Sutton’s Manager Cory Kelly. “We try to keep it family friendly, kids should be able to be here. But the bakery aspect is my sister Miranda, she bakes all these cakes.

“And the people you see playing back there? They’ll be up here eating four or five times a week,” continued Kelly. “You can always count on a diverse music selection, and they’re pretty much universally supportive of each other.”