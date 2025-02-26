UWG Prepares for 43rd Annual Media Day, Anticipates Valuable Networking Opportunity

As the University of West Georgia gears up for its 43rd Annual Media Day, excitement is building for what is expected to be another impactful and engaging event. This year’s Media Day, set to take place on March 5, is drawing attention not only because it will host informative sessions, but also because of its valuable networking opportunities that have been a highlight for many in the past.

Media Day last year was a standout success, with attendees walking away with new connections, partnerships and insights into an ever-evolving world of media and communications. The event served as a platform for students, faculty and industry professionals to network, exchange ideas and collaborate on future initiatives. Many participants emphasized how Media Day acted as a catalyst for new professional relationships, making it one of the most anticipated events for the School of Communication, Film and Media here at UWG.

In an era where networking plays a vital role in career development, Media Day has become a key event for students to gain exposure to industry leaders, potential employers and influencers in the media industry. Last year’s event was marked by several memorable moments, including talking to professional panels, table talks, keynote speakers and a social hour to network. The atmosphere was one of collaboration and shared learning, as both newcomers and seasoned professionals found opportunities to connect in meaningful ways.

Daisy Gonzales, a student attendee last year, recalls her networking experience with Media Day.

“I enjoyed Media Day last year because they introduced a new feature where we could speak with professionals, not just one on one but in small groups,” said Gonzales, “This gave the day a completely different feel in the best way possible”.

The 43rd Annual Media Day promises to build on this momentum, with a packed agenda that includes keynote speakers, panel discussions, workshops and of course networking opportunities. UWG is known for fostering an inclusive and supportive environment, and Media Day continues to reflect this commitment by providing attendees with the tools and connections they need to succeed in their careers.

“It created a more relaxed, interactive atmosphere that helped ease the nerves and allowed for deeper conversations, ” said Gonzales. “It also allowed us to hear questions from peers that we might have otherwise missed”.

Whether you are a student eager to break into the media field or an industry veteran looking to stay connected with emerging talent, Media Day at UWG is an event not to be missed.

As anticipation builds, the university encourages both students and professionals to mark their calendars and prepare to engage in what is sure to be a day full of learning, inspiration and valuable connections.