Wolf Sports Network Offers Opportunities for Aspiring Sports Journalists at UWG

UWG’s WOLF Sports Network (WSN) offers a variety of sports-related programs every week. WSN’s team regularly meets under the guidance of WSN Program Director, Richard Reed.

“When I was a senior in high school, I was able to tour the School of Communications, Film, and Media,” said Reed. “They brought me to the sports radio station and I instantly knew this was home.”

Reed has been a part of WOLF Sports Network for three years now and is living out his dreams of doing sports broadcasting.

Reed leads the WSN team’s weekly meetings, making sure everyone is staying on track and setting high expectations for his crew to succeed in this industry.

At WSN studio, located on the top floor of Miller Hall, the WSN team produces three sports programs each week: Sports Pack, Triple Threat, and Sports Outta Pocket.

Sports Pack goes live every Monday and Thursday at 6pm, Triple Threat goes live every Friday at 11pm, and Sports Outta Pocket goes live every Wednesday at 5pm, all streaming on YouTube.

The WSN also holds remotes once a week at the grassy triangle near Starbucks on campus. This weekly remote broadcast event is a good way to promote WOLF Sports Network and to recruit students who are interested in becoming sports journalists themselves.

“Being involved with WSN definitely keeps me involved with school activates, but mainly UWG athletics,” said Reed. “Since we do a lot of sports coverage, it gives me the chance to give relevant information. It keeps me involved with all things West Georgia.

“WOLF Sports Network alumni groups and current are all great connections,” Reed continued. “The work level here is sensational. And being here has allowed me to tap into a wide network filled with all kinds of ambitious people.”