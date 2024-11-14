Worlds Far Away and Friends Close By: The UWG Sci-fi Club

Kaden Carr

Calling all deep space adventurers, mecha enthusiasts and time travelers: No matter what dimension you call home, you can rest assured that the UWG Science Fiction Club will welcome you with open arms. First officially recognized as a student organization in September, the Sci-fi Club is a quickly growing community that its founder, Jay Fasone, couldn’t be more proud of.

“In so little time, our club has become a tight-knit group of both enthusiasts and not,” Fasone says, “and we’re always welcoming new members intrigued by our club’s offerings.”

Similar to the wide scope of the sci-fi genre itself, club activities can vary greatly from meeting to meeting. Past gatherings saw community based presentations that served to deepen the audience’s appreciation for all things sci-fi, bringing in representatives from other clubs to provide unique perspectives. On most days however, you can expect to find group screenings of sci-fi films from across all decades, complete with complementary concessions to all attendees.

The club takes great pride in their nuanced selection of films. From the well known to the hidden gems, from the blockbusters to the low budget, sci-fi fans are sure to appreciate the content on offer, especially in such good company.

“We pride ourselves on being an organization open to all sorts of individuals,” Fasone says. “Science fiction is one of the most diverse genres of media, and we seek to embody this in the character of our organization.”

Being such a young organization, the Sci-fi Club puts great emphasis on its community building aspects. Fasone was very passionate about the club’s ability to bring all kinds of people together, unified under a similar love and passion for a genre that means so much to so many. The gatherings offer students a fantastic place to find like-minded friends who care about sci-fi just as much as they do.

Fasone has expressed big plans for the organization that aim to launch it across campus and even further beyond.

“We’re currently working to plan a Public Domain Potluck, where students gather together to watch a science fiction film in the public media domain and share dishes,” continues Fasone. “Additionally, we’re working to orchestrate meetups at several Georgia conventions. Dragoncon and Momocon are two leading examples.”

By expanding its reach, the club hopes to form unbreakable bonds and create long lasting memories for all those involved.

“Take the leap and join us! I assure you that, no matter how intimidating it may be to dive into a new organization, the members will always be overjoyed to welcome you,” says Fasone. “We would be delighted to embrace new members of our little group.”

The Sci-fi club meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., located in room 305 of the Boyd Building. They always have room for new cadets.