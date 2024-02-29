WOLF Radio Offers Opportunities For Students to Thrive

Abbie Klein

Since 1981, Media Day has been the biggest event for the UWG’s School of Communication, Film and Media. The event is meant to encourage Mass Communication majors and any other students interested in a media career to learn about how to succeed in the industry. On March 6 the 42nd annual Media Day will take place.

The School of Communication, Film and Media offers focuses in Journalism, Film and Video Production, Digital Media and Entertainment and Public Relations. Students have the chance to participate in experiential learning through on campus jobs made available to grow and improve skill sets needed in their specific concentration.

The award-winning WOLF Radio is an opportunity that any student can take advantage of. It helps students connect with their community while building strengths in communication, networking, and creativity.

“WOLF Radio is very student-led. We have a lot of freedom to express what we want to share with everyone that listens” said Amerie Triplett, the Social Director for Wolf Radio.

Students who work at WOLF Radio have the ability to run their own shows and podcasts in addition to being live on air. Other jobs available include creating content to market the multimedia entertainment WOLF Radio offers.

“I’m a Mass Comm major with a film concentration. I mainly run the social media for WOLF Radio so I get experience with recording and editing and all that other stuff” said Triplett.

While these opportunities are most beneficial for students in the School of Communication, Film and Media, anyone can benefit from the jobs available. Working in a professional setting with an award winning radio station is already an impressive credential regardless of the industry, and will be the sort of thing that will stand out to representatives at Media Day.

Although a lot of people believe radio is a dying media, WOLF Radio has proved that media can thrive through multiple different facets. Even though it is constantly changing and growing, things like podcasts and other types of recorded entertainment are not going anywhere anytime soon.

“Working for the radio has shown me how much it takes to actually run a successful radio station. I used to think radio was just playing music and talking on air, but it’s a lot more than that,” said Triplett. “Everyone really has to learn how to work well together and learn to communicate to make everything go successfully.”

Students with an interest in industry radio will not only have the ability to connect with WOLF Radio but also have the chance to network with a representative from radio stations outside of the college radio world, including 92.9 The Game and SiriusXM.

“I know that there will be someone from SiriusXM [at Media Day] and one of the speakers is a WOLF radio alumni,” said Triplett.

Taylor McGlamery, the keynote speaker, for this year’s Media Day, worked as a promotions director at WOLF Radio during her time at UWG. Using skills she learned with her position she’s gone on to become the owner and director of marketing for TrustWorkz, a digital marketing company in Atlanta.

Any student interested in hearing how McGlamery’s time with WOLF radio and the SCFM has helped her in her career journey should attend Media Day on March 6 at 10 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. in the Campus Center Ballroom.