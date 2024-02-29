Film and Video Department Showcases Student Engagement For Media Day

Douglas Salter

On March 6, the School of Film and Media will be hosting Media Day 2024. The Film and Video Department is getting ready to ensure that they can showcase their students and their amazing skills. They also want to make sure that everyone, not just their students are prepared to attend the big event.

Media Day kicks off at 10 a.m. and will last until 3:30 p.m. The event will be held in the Campus Center Ballrooms. During this time, students will have time to network with professionals all across the media world and they will get to listen to some professionals even speak on their experiences. The Film and Video Department will have some alumni of their own and other professionals in the field.

“We will have some film professionals to network with students and the Georgia film Academy,” said Deon Kay, Head of the Film and Video Department. “We have some sponsorships, there will be a lot of returning professionals from the film and video department. We will be having round table discussions instead of panelists like previous years. Table talks will have 12 different tables with professionals. Students will be able to rotate around tables that will have themes.”

Media day is the biggest event of the year for the School of Film and Media. Many students will have the opportunity to further their careers. The event can be intimidating because of how much students want to prepare their outfits, resumes, questions and more. Many professors from SCFM will be in attendance and are happy to give students advice and helpful tips.

“It is a really fun day,” said Kay. “Show up prepared with a smile on your face and to be able to take advantage of the opportunities. Our goal is that students get to make connections with industry professionals and with each other to increase our reach.”

The Film and Video Department is always growing. While they do plan to showcase their students and their works at Media Day, the department still has a lot in store for the rest of the semester.

“Every Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in Miller 1201 we are having film events,” said Kay. “It will include presentations, workshops or screenings. The Film Race screening is March 14th in The Boyd Building at 5:30 p.m.. Near the end of April is our end of the semester student showcase.”