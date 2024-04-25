West Georgia Outdoors Lake Day Gives Students a Chance to Destress Before Finals

Douglas Salter

It is important for students to have some fun before finals week and enjoy the beautiful weather. West Georgia Outdoors (WGO) is giving students the chance to have both with their Lake Day event. The event will be hosted on Saturday April 27 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at John Tanner State Park. Students are allowed to drive themselves, but the school will provide a shuttle to the park every 30 minutes from the TLC bus stop. WGO has hosted Lake Days in the past, but with this being so close to finals, it gives students more incentives to attend.

“Lake Day is intended to relieve the stress from impending finals,” said WGO staff member Jess Joiner. “Students don’t go outside just for fun anymore in college. It is all worksheets, projects and essays. The main reason UWG students go outside is to go from one class to another.”

For food and drinks, WGO is going to provide chips, candy, water and lemonade. In terms of activities, there will be kayaks, stand-up paddleboard, spikeball, cornhole and giant Jenga. WGO also encourages students to bring games and other equipment to have fun.

“WGO hosts the lake day so students can breathe fresh air without thinking of deadlines and assignments,” continued Joiner. “For the students to play games, swim in the lake, to hang out with friends, make new friends and enjoy the outdoors.”

As mentioned, UWG will provide a shuttle for students to the park. Students are more welcome to drive themselves, but WGO encourages students to take the shuttle due to a few different variables.

“As a student myself, I try to use gas sparingly,” said Joiner. “John Tanner is about 15 minutes away from campus. Not too far to drive, but just far enough that it is a debate if you’d want to drive that far. Students can drive themselves, but the parking fee would be 5 dollars per car to get into the park. Using the provided transportation would negate that fee.”

There is a lot to enjoy at John Tanner State Park. There are walking trails, minigolf, pavilions with grills and of course the lake itself. The WGO staff always looks forward to a fun day at the park, especially when competition stirs up.

“I love teaching people how to play spikeball, I get really competitive about it,” said Joiner. “It is such a fun game that involves lots of mobility and hand-eye coordination.”

Throughout the school year, WGO is always looking for ways for students to stay active and healthy. They host events on and off campus to give students new and fresh opportunities to enjoy the outside world.

“Upcoming in the Fall semester, we are going to have a couple trips per month,” said Joiner. “One of our most popular trips and my favorite is our Whitewater Rafting Trip up to Benton, Tennessee. There also will be a few camping and hiking trips. We will also have our semesterly Climbing Trip to Sandrock, Alabama. Currently we are looking into paintball or ziplining as a future trip.”