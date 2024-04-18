Career Services Opens Up “Career Closet” so Student Can Dress to Impress

Brianna Tillie

The way a person chooses to dress plays a role in the impression that person makes on others. Attire can significantly influence how someone is perceived, whether it be in a professional setting, a social event or even just everyday interactions. A well-put-together and appropriate outfit may not only boost one’s confidence but also convey professionalism and respect for the situation at hand.

The Career Services department at the University of West Georgia is committed to assisting students in taking steps towards a professional career, and this includes dressing for success.

On April 11, the University of West Georgia Career Services held the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for their brand-new space. Career Services advertised the “Career Closet” at this event.

“The Career Closet is a place where the students can go and get their professional attire for interviews, hiring events we have on campus, professional social events, anything like that,” said Career Coach Anika McCoy. “The items are gently worn donated items from other faculty and staff, even some people in the community have donated their professional attire.”

The clothing items in the Career Closet are available to all University of West Georgia students completely free of charge.

“All a student would have to do is check in and give their 917, and they can go into there and find an outfit,” said McCoy. “It is theirs to keep forever. The only time they would ever need to return an item is during the hiring events, we only bring one rack with select items for both men and women. But they can turn around and go back to the Career Closet and get the items that they would like.”

Dressing for success is not simply about dressing business professionally, but rather dressing appropriately according to the environment and occasion.

“Every job is not going to require you to wear a suit and tie. You do not want to overdress for a position and you do not want to underdress for a position,” said McCoy. “One thing is to know the difference between business attire and business casual. You need to know the environment you are going to work in.”

Career Coaches also encourage students to be mindful of the fact that their attire is the first thing an employer sees, and opening judgments begin there.

“This is your first impression. You want to make sure you put your best foot forward whenever you are introducing yourself for a possible career for your lifetime,” said McCoy. “Would you rather go in blind and not know what you are supposed to wear or would you rather be prepared and get the job?”

The career coaches exist for the service of students and they are passionate about helping students reach their career goals.

“My role is to help guide our students from their college careers into their professional careers,” said McCoy. “We want to make sure that their resumes are together, they are equipped for interviews and that they start looking for jobs in their field. We want them to start making those connections with employers and companies and seeing what type of environment they want to be in and if their field is a good fit for them.”