Baller’s Final Season

The HBO series Ballers premiered in June of 2015, and was instantly successful.

The comedy-drama gives viewers “unfiltered” insight into the world of professional athletes both in their careers and in their personal life. The show is centered around a former NFL star turned financial advisor and his day to day life dealing with high profile clients and the long term effects of playing in the league.

The cast is stocked full of respected figures such as the lead Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Spencer, Rob Corrdy as Joe, and John David Washington as Ricky. The high profile cast initially brought the views, but the controversial view into such an undisclosed industry is what brought the series back for three more successful seasons.

Photo Credits: HBO.

The series is known for its realness regarding current issues both in the world of professional sports and the politics of it. The show has been wildly successful with the main critique just being that it is not suitable for all audiences due to the heavy profanity and vulgar content. That was until this past season premiered, and the show has done a nose dive in rankings since.

The highly anticipated 5th season premiered in August of this year. The season kicked off with Spencer becoming a first black majority team owner in professional football history as well as updating viewers on the rest of the cast’s whereabouts.

As always I applaud HBO for being so culturally aware, but that is one of the only positive comments I have regarding season five so far. The storyline seems overdone, and it seems as if HBO is pulling teeth for content to wrap both the season and series up.

Dwayne Johnson recently announced to his 155 million Instagram followers that season five would be the last of the ballers series. He posted a video clip from the season premiere with the caption:

“Cheers to our FINAL SEASON of HBO’s BALLERS. “My heart is full of gratitude to all of you for rockin’ with us every season. You made us HBO’s highest-rated comedy for years and most importantly, you helped create and sustain a platform for other actors to have the OPPORTUNITY to work hard, grow and become household names.”

Ballers has definitely had a great run on HBO, but it is clearly coming to an end. We can expect HBO to start advertising for a new vulgar comedy to fill its place, but it won’t be easy.

