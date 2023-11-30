“Loki” season finale ends with a “Glorious Purpose”

Gianna Willcox

The second season of the Disney+ original series “Loki” aired its final episode on Nov. 9. The series originally premiered on June 9, 2021, and follows anti-hero Loki, the God of Mischief, through his adventures in the Time Variance Authority, also known as the TVA. The second season follows Loki and his friends as they try to save the TVA and the multiverse after the aftermath of season one.

The second season picks up from the exact moment that the first season ended, so the viewers are already aware of what is going on. Everyone is scrambling around the TVA as new timeline branches start sprouting on The Sacred Timeline, a result of Sylvie, a variant of Loki, killing He Who Remains, the creator of the TVA. Loki and his friends then spend the rest of season two trying to fix everything.

In the best way possible, season two of “Loki” made it clear that the show was about Loki discovering himself and his true purpose after a lifetime of not knowing. The first season briefly touches on this topic when Loki arrives at the TVA, but the second season dives deeper into the topic as the fate of the multiverse becomes grim.

The main way this is made clear is with the title of the season two finale. The finale is entitled “Glorious Purpose,” which is also the title of the series’ first episode. I do not think this is merely a coincidence. This phrase comes from Loki’s most famous quote, “I am Loki of Asgard, and I am burdened with glorious purpose.”

In the 2012 movie “The Avengers,” the character first says this quote as he introduces himself. Using part of this quote as the title for the first episode of the series and what is most likely the final episode of the series speaks to Loki’s character growth from the beginning of the series to its end.

Once season two is over, the meaning of “glorious purpose” changes. When Loki mentions his glorious purpose at the beginning of the series, it relates to how he believes that sitting on a throne and being a ruler is his birthright and true purpose. However, after everything he experienced during his time at the TVA, he learns that most purposes are more burdens than glory and require tough decisions and sacrifices.

Loki’s decision to make the ultimate sacrifice to save his friends and the multiverse provides a satisfying conclusion to one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most beloved characters. At Loki’s first appearance, he’s a vengeful villain set on taking what he believes rightfully belongs to him.

However, through his appearances throughout the MCU and this series, he has developed into a full-fledged superhero willing to put his own desires aside for the good of everyone else. Season two of “Loki” is perfect because it concludes with a beautiful yet bittersweet ending for a unique character.

Although the season’s finale raises questions about what’s to come for the other characters, it does right by the show’s namesake, and that’s all that matters.