Shop Small Passports: Around the City in 28 Days

Micah Noel

Christmas is around the corner, meaning the hunt for the perfect gift is on. This can be difficult as the price, uniqueness, and personal touch have to be just right. Fear not, as the city of Carrollton has a fun, affordable way to put you into the holiday spirit without breaking the bank.

“Shop Small Shop Downtown.” That is the slogan on the homepage for the month-long event, Shop Small Passports. Kicking off in mid-November, this event puts a spotlight on shopping small businesses for the holiday season. Local businesses have always been a prevalent way to shop in Carrollton, highlighted in many festivals and celebrations throughout the year.

The holiday season is no different, putting what makes the city unique on a pedestal. Owners are excited about this event, preparing to promote and provide one-of-a-kind services.

“I always participate in everything that involves downtown Carrollton,” owner of Results! Medical Spa Shannon Lipham continues. “It’s a wonderful way to promote all small businesses.”

This year’s excitement for the event is like no other, creating an unforgettable shopping experience for all who decided to participate.

From restaurants to spas, over 20 small businesses within the city have decided to participate in this endeavor, hoping to be a stop on your Christmas shopping journey.

“I love the fact that people go out of their way to come in and see me,” Lipham continues. “It means everything.”

The Christmas adventure begins by picking up a passport from any participating business or the Depot on Bradley St. For the following weeks, whenever $20 is spent at participating businesses, “Travelers” will receive a stamp on their passports. Each enterprise will have a unique stamp block to confirm the purchase. One stamp equals one entry into numerous drawings where participants can win prizes, including theater show tickets, Downtown Dollar and gift baskets.

After receiving stamps, participants can drop their passports in one of the drop-offs. Drop-off locations are the Depot on Bradley St. on Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or after hours at the Water Department deposit box, located at City Hall.

Not all spots on the passport must be filled to participate. However, the more stamps a person receives, the more likely they will win. The city also wants to preface that participants can take as many passports as they wish, creating a greater likelihood of winning.

“We’ve already had one person that got all her passports stamped,” Lipham continues. It’s just kind of fun, and I’m all in for something that promotes small business.”

Additionally, downtown Carrollton businesses will participate in its 14th Small Business Saturday, coinciding with Small Passports. Starting in 2009, the celebration takes place on Nov. 25. Consumers who shop at participating stores will receive an exclusive downtown Carrollton shirt while supplies last.

This event will last until Dec. 11. For more information on the event, visit carrolltonga.com or their Facebook page.