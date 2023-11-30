UREC Prepares for Annual Iron Wolf Competition

Nevaeh Brown

It’s almost time for the University’s sixth annual Iron Wolf weightlifting competition exhibiting the resilience and endurance of student participants. While registration hasn’t opened for the competition, and said date has yet to be determined it’s never too early to get the word out.

The competition has three events, the squat, bench press and deadlift. It is open for both male and female lifters and adherent to a range of weight classes with the opportunity to win several awards for the events.

The Aaron Whitaker Best Overall Lifter Award is named after the very first judge of the competition, and awarded to male and female participants with the highest average weight. Whitaker’s weight is calculated using the Wilks coefficients used to compare the body weights of different lifters.

Then each of the following nine flexible weight classes for males and seven for females, have their individual awards for first and second place.

Weigh-in’s begin at 8 a.m., an hour before the competition begins. In this timeframe, there’s a testing procedure after subsequent warmups and said testing procedure consists of one repetition but three rounds. When the participant is ready a judge will give a visual and audible signal to begin the practice lifts.

While attempting the lift, participants’ joints must be locked until instructed to put the weight back on the rack.

When executing the three lifts for competition beginning with squats participants take on the upright position with the bar slated between the upper back before lifting off of the rack.

The next participant will prepare for their set with the weight setup coordinator, giving the coordinator their attempted weight they will lift which is usually the weight they would be weighed in at.

With the knees locked and the rest of the lifter’s body in the aforementioned position, the Head Referee gives the start signal which is moving the hand downward and vocally commanding the lifter to squat.

There are subsequent rules and means of disqualification for each event, for instance in the bench press event, it’s more the usage of the lower extremities in conjunction with upper back area being confined to the bench and feet flat to the floor.

In terms of disqualification for such an event, lifters have to be aware of the signals referees give to take the weight off the rack and when to start the lift.

Rules for the event are precise, attempting to create a small margin of error while executing the necessary actions before, during, and after the lifts.

The dress code consists of shorts, simple and non-obscene graphic t-shirts and no wearing bandanas and hats to keep hair out of the lifter’s face during competition.

Competitors are given powerlifting belts, which are provided at the fitness desk. They are used to reduce the potential stress on the lower back when lifting in the upright position like in the squat and deadlift events.

This event is free of cost to the interested public and will be held in the Campus Center on the main floor in Spring 2024.