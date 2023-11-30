Growth in the City of Homes

Alex D

The so-called “City of Homes” has been a popular area for families to settle down in since the nineties. With highly rated schools, ample employment options, and proximity to Atlanta, it’s easy to understand why Newnan has seen the growth that it has over the last 30 or so years.

Currently, there are around 44,000 residents, and the town has seen a population increase of about 160% since the year 2000. This means that the city is on track to outpace the majority of similarly sized cities around the country, as well as other Metro-Atlanta cities.

With the single-busiest airport in the world just 30 minutes away, Newnan is a hotspot for airport employees, especially those that work for Delta Air Lines. Delta is Metro Atlanta’s largest employer, with over 34,000 employees across the metro area.

Additionally, the introduction of an Amazon fulfillment warehouse just outside of Newnan has brought thousands more jobs to the area. Add this to the already strong job market in town with various manufacturing, production and government jobs.

With the influx of people living in Newnan, namely those who cannot drive themselves, an opportunity has arisen to implement more public transportation. While there is no fixed-route bus system operating in town, Coweta County offers a low-cost service that is operated by a third party. The service allows people in the community to call and schedule a ride for just $3 per one-way trip. The transport program operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and connects Newnan to other towns in the Coweta County area, such as Senoia, Sharpsburg and Haralson.

Despite Newnan not currently having a public transit system, there have been talks of a potential transit service amongst city planners. The service in question would see rideshare companies work in conjunction with local governments to provide transport in towns that don’t currently have the framework needed for larger-scale public transit.

With this, some questions may be raised about the state of infrastructure around town, such as water, electricity and public roads.

“We’re in great shape; water, sewer… we’re in really, really outstanding shape, actually,” said Cleatus Phillips, Newnan’s city manager, when discussing the state of the city’s infrastructure.

The increase in residents has brought some unwanted traffic to the city’s roads.

“Traffic infrastructure is not like water, sewer and electricity,” said Phillips. “It’s hard to get out in front of that…the federal government… basically will not advance you the money prior to the problem; they give you the money once the traffic is there.”

Phillips also noted that Newnan is limited by the fact that it is in an EPA non-attainment zone, a restriction that intends to reduce traffic on roads with the goal of reducing harmful air pollutants. So, while the city’s infrastructure is in overall good condition, there are still improvements to be made on the road.

Newnan’s growth as a charming, family-friendly area combined with a thriving job market and its convenient proximity to Atlanta have all contributed to the City of Homes growth over the last few decades. As city officials take great pride in improving infrastructure to accommodate future residents, it is clear that Newnan will remain a great place to live, work and raise a family.