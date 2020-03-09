Bellamy Apartments offering luxury living for UWG students

Coming this fall to West Georgia, there is a new apartment complex named Bellamy Apartments where technology meets home. The apartments will feature smart lock doors, a chef-inspired kitchen, 55″ smart TV, Alexa technology for thermostats, stainless steel appliances and will be fully furnished.

Students can select from three or four bedroom apartments or a five bedroom townhouse, which are artfully designed. The apartment’s amenities will include a TV lounge area, patio lounge seating, property wide surveillance, a resort style pool, a 24 hour computer lab with free printing, 24 hour study rooms and fitness center and a gated entrance. Howard Myers, Property Manager at Bellamy apartments, is looking forward to being a part of the Carrollton community.

“Aside from our technology, the passion we have for serving the community is unmatched. Recently we organized a campaign to engage with the Greek community, where we will be donating $3,000 to the philanthropy of three organizations,” says Myers. “In addition to our service, we prioritize providing a positive and lasting experience for anyone that walks through our doors.”

With the spring semester coming to an end, Bellamy Apartments are looking forward to the fall.

“Our move-in day is Aug. 8, 2020. Right now students can tour our temporary leasing office. Our mission at Bellamy Apartments is to bring affordable living while giving the best care to our residents. We want our residents to feel like this is home while at the university,” says Myers. “We hold ourselves to a different standard to provide the best living experience in Carrollton.”

With Bellamy apartments having no setbacks in construction, they are already signing residents to leases.

“The weather has not been ideal, however we’ve received communication from our development team that we are still on schedule even with all of the rain,” says Myers. “Construction should finish by our move-in day in the fall. We are hoping nothing will hinder us from finishing, but rain can be a problem when working on roofs.”

The Bellamy Apartments are looking to give their residents a different experience with off campus apartments. They are trying to focus on a technology based apartment for the newer generation of college students.

“One major goal we are aiming to achieve is to provide UWG students with a safe, comfortable living environment. Students have enough on their mind, and we want them to have a piece of mind when it comes to the place that they call home,” says Myers.

