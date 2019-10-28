“Children Helping Children” (CHC), a nonprofit organization that focuses on educating and empowering youth philanthropists, hosted the annual Little Hands, Big LOVEFEST festival in The Meadow at Piedmont Park on Sunday, Oct 20. The event, which was held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m is a completely free philanthropic festival where children of all ages have the opportunity to engage and participate in contributing to projects that benefit other children in Atlanta.

Different projects are planned for festival-goers to assemble and contribute to benefit organizations such as Atlanta Mission, My Sister’s House, Sources of Strength, The Agape Center, Covenant House, Camp Kudzu, Spectrum Autism Support, and Gigi’s Playhouse.

Photo Credit: Imani Feagin

Each “Compassion Curriculum” project for the 12 different non-profits were created by teenagers from the Junior Board of Directors of CHC. Each of the different organizations are there to support CHC. Bella, a volunteer for Spectrum Autism Support, emphasized that it is important for other children to help support these organizations because there are kids just like them who may not be as capable as they are or who may not be as privileged as they are.

“My little brother has autism and I wanted to do this because all kids deserve to feel needed in society no matter what physical challenges they may be faced with,” said Bella

Booths, such as the one for children’s autism, were operated by children of all ages. The activities that festival-goers could participate in at these booths included: filling up teddy bears with notes written by different festival-goers, assembling big “goodie bags” for homeless families and children, collecting donations for women and children’s homeless shelters and collecting toiletries for families in need.

“I am out here at LOVEFEST today because I want to see children do good deeds and it feels really good to give back to those in need,” said Caden Cameron, a 16-year-old high school sophomore.

Other than the different activities and projects that were created to benefit the many different organizations, LOVEFEST was also filled with lots of fun. Kids could be seen “woodworking” with Home Depot, using power tools to assemble take home birdhouses and banks, doing yoga, playing lawn games such as basketball and connect 4, jump roping and playing bumper ball.

The LOVEFEST at Piedmont Park was an extremely kid-friendly event but also, a very informative event for anyone of any age. It was amazing to see so many young people contributing to helping their community.

