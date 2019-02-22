Skip the Line: New DDS App Saves Time and Money

The Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) has launched a brand new full service app called DDS 2 GO. It is available for free from the App Store or Google Play and can save students valuable time and money and that dreaded trip to the DMV.

DDS 2 GO — the official DDS mobile app for driver licensing and testing services – was officially launched in September of last year.

“The app is like having a licensing center in your pocket as customers can meet many of their licensing needs from their iPhone or Android device,” said DDS Information Officer, Susan Sports.

College students are the perfect customer for DDS 2 GO. They typically need to replace a lost license and change an address multiple times each year.

“As technology becomes more widespread in just about every aspect of life, state government and our policies must adjust accordingly,” said DDS Communications Director Ross Potts. “The launch of the DDS 2 GO app is yet another testament to our ongoing efforts to keep pace with these constant developments, as well as the willingness to embrace mobile technology to benefit our citizens. We know that Georgia’s college students are very busy, and this new app will offer a more convenient method for addressing drivers’ licensing concerns without visiting a DDS facility. I look forward to announcing more innovations of this sort in the future to better serve those who call Georgia home.”

One important feature of using DDS 2 GO is that most users get a five-dollar discount per transaction. It is also a gas saver by eliminating the drive to a brick and mortar facility. Also, a student may choose to have their parents address remain on their driver’s license but may also have the card delivered to their university address.

Since the launch of the app, there have been over 50,000 downloads for the service. With over 200,000 logins, DDS 2 GO has emerged as a popular option for the busy citizen.

DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore urges all students to download DDS 2 GO and “opt in” to receive personalized push alerts from DDS.

“You will always be notified of a change in your license,” said Commissioner Moore. “We hear from customers who were not aware that their license was suspended, and unfortunately, that can result in fines and/or jail time. DDS 2 GO will eliminate that surprise.”

The customized alerts will push customers to check DDS 2 GO for any new citations, fees, expiration dates or any other changes that affect their license status.

Comments

comments