The Story of Quantum C

Leading in the number one spot on Netflix’s top-rated shows in the United States is a limited series documentary called “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.” This series follows the war that is being waged over the private ownership of large exotic cats in America. The sad reality that most breeds of big cats face extinction in the wild although all these same breeds have double the amount of big cats in private ownership or zoos throughout America.

This documentary follows the strange life of both big cat owners versus big cat rescuers. The main star of the true crime series is Joseph Maldonado-Passage aka Joe Exotic, the owner of Joe Exotic’s Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. Joe Exotic is known for having the largest number of big cats in captivity in America. With over 50 species of animals and 200 plus big cats Joe Exotic’s Zoo attracts people from far in wide who are in search of having one on one time with big cat cubs.

The documentary focuses on Joe Exotic’s war with Carole Baskin, the leader of Big Cat Animal Rescue. Carole Baskin along with the help of her husband Howard Baskin are working to pass an animal rights bill called Big Cat Public Safety Act. This act would prevent people from owning big cats such as in their backyards and would work towards lowering the number of big cats in captivity.

Carole Baskin attempts to take Joe Exotic’s Zoo down and ignites a fire between the two of them. Both parties wage war by sneaking onto each other’s turf, sending hate mail online, and eventually escalates to a plot for murder for hire. Throughout the series it is evident that not only are the big cat owners at fault, but the rescuers are not much better than they are.

Over the course of the series, viewers receive an inside look at what it takes to not only contain but provide for these huge beasts. Viewers are also able to see how quickly things can go wrong with wild animals and why the captivity of these big cats is the real crime of the documentary.

This documentary scores a 10/10 for staying true to the true crime nature of the documentary series. It is evident that camera crews filming have no intervention and allow the drama to unfold letting viewers choose who the real villain is. This documentary is filled with drugs, big cats murder violence and guns so it is not for those of the faint heart. Once you start this documentary you will not want to stop.

