Who will be the next UWG President?

UWG is currently searching for its next University President through the Presidential Search and Screen Committee (PSSC) and the Board of Regents.

The presidential vacancy comes after former President Kyle Marrero finished his tenure at UWG on April 1, 2019, due to being named the President of Georgia Southern University on Jan. 17, 2019.

In the event of a presidential vacancy, the Chancellor of the University System of Georgia consults with the Chair of the Board of Regents to decide whether or not to conduct a national search, according to usg.edu. Chancellor Steve Wrigley and Board chair Don L. Waters decided that a search should be conducted and appointed by the institutional search committee that is the PSSC.

The PSSC has 16 members and is comprised of faculty, staff, students, alumni, the UWG Foundation and community stakeholders. The committee has the authority to submit three-to-five unranked names to the Regents’ Special Committee for consideration.

“The university seeks a student-centered, visionary leader to further UWG’s trajectory and build on its most recent strategic plan that focuses on student success, academic success, successful partnerships and operational success,” according to the PSSC.

PSSC chair, Dr. Sharmistha Basu-Dutt says that there are various ways to provide input to the committee, such as through the presidential search website or through listening sessions.

“The website will be updated frequently to keep the campus informed about the search,” said Dutt.

Most of the listening sessions have already taken place, however, the last session will be Monday, Sept. 16 at the UWG Newnan campus from 5-6 p.m. in Room 133.

Those that were unable to attend listening sessions can still contribute in various ways through the presidential search website: https://www.westga.edu/administration/president/presidential-search/index.php

“The full Presidential Leadership Profile has been posted on our website, and we are asking for your help to direct all interested parties toward our nomination form,” said Dutt.

The website also has links to better understand the PSSC, the presidential selection process and has a link to a survey that will help the PSSC select the presidential candidates.

Any input is welcomed and highly encouraged by the committee.

