Will you have it Mike’s Way?

Freshly cut meat layered on a baked bun made Mike’s way is what you will find at the new sub restaurant, Jersey Mike’s, that just opened at 1670 U.S. Highway 27 in Carrollton. Jersey Mike’s is a widely known sub restaurant and hosted its grand opening next to Johnny’s Pizza and Taco Bell from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3.

“Jersey Mikes has the best tasting subs,” said Mitch Johnson, a grand opening attendee. “All of their meat is freshly cut when you order.”

Three franchise owners, Jarrett Nease, Phil Lukert and John Hull, chose to host Jersey Mike’s grand opening while also fundraising to support Carroll County Marine Toys for Tots. Over 7,500 coupons offering a regular sub sandwich for $2 were passed around Carrollton to help fundraise. Jersey Mike’s franchise has raised over $41 million for charities since 2010.

“It makes each purchase easier knowing I am supporting a business who helps with charities,” said Brian Stone, a Jersey Mike’s customer. “Not only is the food good, but their business puts money earned back into charities.”

Carrollton’s Jersey Mike’s location was booming with sub lovers on Oct. 30. The service was exceptional, and the franchise owners in attendance made sure everything ran smoothly. Having a sandwich made Mike’s way is their famous slogan. Mike’s way is fresh onions, tomatoes, lettuce with red vinegar, oil and oregano added to any sub or wrap. Their meats and cheese are freshly cut once ordered, and they even have made to order hot sub options available.

“You can’t go to Jersey Mike’s and not have your sandwich made Mike’s way,” said Johnson. “This is what makes your sandwich so good.”

All of Jersey Mike’s sub bread is made fresh daily in store. They also offer substitute bread items for those with an allergy or intolerance. Jersey Mike’s has a wheat bread and UDI gluten free bread option and they also have three different types of wraps, or a salad option available.

“At a lot of sub places, you can have a hard time finding a gluten free bread that tastes great,” said Stone. “Jersey Mike’s gluten free bread tastes great.”

There are over 2,000 Jersey Mike’s locations in the nation, and the business has been voted America’s best sub by a variety of outlets. The hours for the Carrollton location are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and they are open every day of the week.

“At Jersey Mike’s we are all about quality and service,” said franchise owner John Hull. “I hope everyone who has attended our Grand Opening will love the food and service, and want to spread the word about it.”

