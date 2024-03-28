Current Iron Wolf Champion Prepares For Yearly Competition

Keshawn Allen

The sixth annual Iron Wolf competition this year will be held in the Campus Center on April 6 by the University of West Georgia’s recreation center. This competition is to see who is the strongest person on campus.

West Georgia is home to many students and faculty members from athletic backgrounds. The on-campus gym is very popular among most on- and off-campus students committed to staying in shape, maintaining perfect health and gaining muscle mass.

“I heard about the Iron Wolf through the workers of the Campus Center gym and Game Room,” said current Iron Wolf Champion Jahari Burns. “So last year was an honor to win the Iron Wolf. I had an amazing time lifting and competing with other strong lifters.”

The Iron Wolf is one of the most competitive contests held on campus. Not to mention that the number of participants has increased since the University brought back the competition after the COVID-19 pandemic. Competition against each competitor can vary because the strength of a person can vary, and strength can change over time.

“I feel like this year there will be competition because you can never truly know what your opponents will accomplish,” said Burns. “I’ve trained pretty much heaving main lifts and high volume circuits to get myself ready for the Iron Wolf. I do this four days a week with a three day rest period.”

The competition is set up in three categories to test strength: deadlift, squats and bench press. Both men and women can participate in the Iron Wolf competition. Each round is awarded to both male and female competitors who lifted the most weight in the category. It is also based on weight class to keep it fair amongst every participant with different body types and muscle mass.

Registration for anyone who may be interested in competing ends on April 3. To register for the Iron Wolf Competition, the form can be found on both the university website and the Campus Center website. ​​Weigh-in’s start at 8 a.m. and the competition begins at 9 a.m., and the event is free for anyone to watch and support the competitors.