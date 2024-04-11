Lil Yachty’s Concrete Boys Shake Up the Hip-Hop Genre with Unique Beats

Jeff Igbokwe

In an era where hip-hop is being dominated by ephemeral trends and the same manufactured personas, Lil Yachty’s Concrete Boys have recently emerged as a refreshing breath of authenticity. The group (consisting of artists Karrahbooo, Draft Day, Dc2Trill, Camo! and of course Lil Yachty) has expressed a new sound with the release of their highly anticipated debut compilation album on April 5, “It’s Us Vol. 1.”

This unique collection of songs is not only a showcase of the group’s musical virtuosity, but it also serves as a testament to their unwavering commitment to stay true to themselves, aiming to lay the foundation for an exciting new era in the rap game.

One of this project’s most noteworthy features is perhaps its unique sound. Led by Lil Yachty, the 16-song album blends music’s more classic soulful features with the sound and energy from contemporary trap music. The Concrete Boys are seemingly able to comfortably navigate their way through numerous genres, blending elements of hip-hop, jazz, rock, funk, soul and R&B to craft a sound they can call their own. The production throughout the project is a masterpiece, with every beat sounding like a carefully crafted piece of art.

From the moment the first notes off the opening track “POINT ME TO IT” are played, listeners can tell they are in for a quality sonic experience. The song (by Yachty and Camo!) samples “Need 2” by Pinegrove, and while it may catch some listeners off guard, it works beautifully. The laid-back track compliments the deliveries and flow of Yachty, Camo! and other Concrete members, blending well with the rest of the album, setting the tone for what is to come.

The standout songs from the album include “WHERE YO DADDY?” by Karrahbooo, who raps about her success over a graceful beat with her signature nonchalant flow, as well as the “ON THE RADAR CONCRETE CYPHER” has an exquisite jazz instrumental which accompanies the rappers very nicely. Everyone’s verse on the cypher was solid and they all flowed well. Because the Cypher was released for On The Radar Radio’s YouTube channel a couple of months before the album dropped. The Cypher is the only song with all members on a single track.

This is something I wish Yachty had done on other songs, and something I hope is included more in future volumes as having each member of the group included more may make future projects feel less like a random compilation of tracks and more like a fully developed album with a story to tell.

Another gripe I had is Draft Day’s performances in his songs and verses throughout the project. As the Cypher was released before the rest of the project, we get to hear Draft Day’s regular voice and delivery, which was smooth and fit well with the vibe of the group. On all the other songs he raps on however, he has switched to this crazy delivery which honestly just sounds like he’s doing a bad impersonation of Young Thug with a raspy voice.

The project closes with “PINK AND BLUE,” and while Draft Day’s vocals make for an interesting performance, they also quickly get annoying as he yells with this weird raspy voice. I assume the change was made so Draft Day could distinguish himself from Camo! and Dc2Trill who he does sound similar to, however, his original sound was way better than whatever he was trying to do on this project.

Overall, the experience I had as a listener of “It’s Us Vol. 1” was pleasant. With its infectious sound, smooth deliveries, flows (except Draft Day), and elegant beats, the Concrete Boys look set to leave a lasting impression on listeners and redefine the rap game. With Lil Yachty at the helm, they are sure to secure their place as one of the most exciting new acts in contemporary music over the next year.