The BIG Event Promotes Community and Involvement 

Breanna Tillie

Life gets busy as a college student. There are exams to study for, assignments that need to be completed, jobs that need to be worked, relationships that need to be nurtured, not to mention the seeking out of career opportunities for the day when that hard-earned degree is finally official. Needless to say, it’s necessary for college students to slow down every so often.

Slowing down could potentially mean putting on a movie and having a night in. However, stepping back out of a busy schedule could also be serving the community but may offer more productivity and social interaction.

The BIG Event will take place on April 12 in the campus center front gym from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. so students may have an opportunity to sign up for different community service projects.

“We do a lot of service events to keep our members involved. Not just our members but also students who might need service hours,” said Reginald Palmer, a member of Circle K International and Volunteer Ambassadors, both organizations involved in The BIG Event. “I think it really influences people to get out there and give back to the community.”

The organizers of The BIG Event firmly believe that being involved in community service projects will benefit students personally and professionally.

“I think two huge benefits of doing community service are the way it grows your leadership skills and your fellowship skills. I feel like service goes hand in with those two no matter what. If you’re someone who is willing to partake in service then you are showing those leadership skills,” said Palmer. “And obviously during community service you have to demonstrate fellowship skills. And even if you don’t have those, you can grow and enhance those while you’re out there getting to know others.”

Members of service-oriented clubs also say that involvement in community service projects also opens the door to new friendships and bonds.

“Knowing that you’re both there for the same reason kind of lifts the spirits and brings in that inclusive feeling,” said Palmer. “You’re able to bond and feel closer with one another because you know you’re there to do the same thing. And being in the club adds that repetition to it. If you keep showing up, that’s how those bonds are formed.”

But members say the ultimate benefit is the inward satisfaction and personal sense of duty and fulfillment that comes with serving the community.

“Personally I’ve been doing community service for quite some time, even before I got to college. I’ve been doing it for over three years now. It’s an ongoing thing that I do in life,” said Palmer. “It gives me kind of a euphoric feeling to know I’m one of those people who little by little is making a small difference in the world to make it a better place.”