Oscar Nominations Create Mixed Feelings

Keshawn Allen

Ever since the Academy for Motion Picture Art and Science released this year’s nominations, there has been nothing but mixed reviews about what has been nominated. Throughout 2023, many films and documentaries were praised for their cinematography and performances. Some of the biggest movies, such as Barbie and Oppenheimer instantly became modern-day classics, and set a standard in cinematic history.

However, on the morning of Jan. 23rd, many were shocked by the announcement of the nominees for this year’s The Academy Awards. A lot were surprised by the snubs received for certain actors who played specific roles, while others were praised for their roles. Many professors here at UWG had mixed emotions about this year’s Oscar nominations.

This year, nine films are nominated for best picture. American Fiction, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Past Lives and Poor Things are some of the biggest movies that were nominated. A lot of these films tackled serious subject matter such as loss, gender equality, harmful stereotypes and murder. The responses to the movies nominated for Best Picture were greatly appreciated online, with many being biased over a few movies.

When asked about the films in the Best Picture category, screenwriting and creative writing, Professor Alison Umminger did not shy away from her takes on some of the nominated films.

“An embarrassment of riches,” said Umminger, stating that the Academy nominated all great films, but sadly, only one film can be crowned Best Picture.

Umminger explained that they should make their decision on whether or not the film tells a good story and if it pops. She also mentions the likelihood of Oppenheimer taking home the trophy for Best Picture, saying that it was a “Brilliantly done movie.”

Other professors, such as Film and Screenwriting professor Deon Kay, expressed his thoughts on some of the year’s nominations. When asked if he had seen any of the films nominated, Kay said that the two personal films nominated were Poor Things and Anatomy of The Fall. He complimented these two for their cinematography and bold storytelling.

“Poor Things has an element of social radicalism and also pushed the boundary of filmmaking,” said Kay. “To do that in a commercial environment is challenging but also interesting to do and see. It’s not flashy, not wild. Just incredibly human.”

With the upcoming Oscars in early March this year, many conversations and opinions are still being expressed online through social media platforms. People have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express outrage about a certain actress. Margot Robbie was not nominated for her leading role in Barbie despite the fact the film gained two supporting nominations. This sparked controversy because of the feminist message of the film. This lack of nominations did not shine a good light on the Academy and resulted in disappointment from many viewers.