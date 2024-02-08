Peace In Cupcakes Provides Tasty Treats for any Occasion

Emma Swales

Valentine’s Day is almost here and it’s time to start thinking of heart-shaped goodies to gift to your loved ones. Instead of traditional roses, why not go with something that everyone loves, a sweet treat. Peace in Cupcakes Bakery is located less than a mile away from the University of West Georgia and offers an endless variety of sweets and goodies for any holiday or occasion.

This made-from-scratch bakery is located at 949 Maple St., in Carrollton, Ga., and offers cupcakes, cakes, macarons, cookies, brownies and more. The store opened in July 2021 when baker Mandy Peace decided to team up with partner Morgan Hyde to fulfill her dream of opening her own bakery.

“When Covid hit I thought well I’m just going to do it,” said Peace. “I talked to my husband and my baking partner Morgan and they were all for it, so in January of 2021 we started to really look into it and started searching for places to rent all over town. We did everything in here ourselves, we brought in all of the equipment and it was just me and her without a lot of funding to do it.”

Soon after the bakery’s opening, the pair got to work and began growing their menu and overall brand. Peace in Cupcakes also offers specialty desserts and is open to taking custom orders. Peace explained that if a customer has a specific dessert in mind that is not on the menu, she will ask for a recipe and make it for them.

Along with their lengthy menu, Peace offers fun packages for different holidays and occasions. Each package contains classic sugar cookies and icing to decorate. For February, the bakery offers a holiday package that contains heart-shaped cookies, sprinkles and icing. These Valentine’s Day cookie kits are just one example of the holiday-themed treats offered this month.

“For Valentine’s Day, we do chocolate-covered strawberries, heart-shaped macarons, heart-shaped cakes, cake truffles and my new bouquets,” said Peace. “My bouquets are made of cupcakes with icing that makes them look like a bunch of flowers.”

Peace stated that Valentine’s Day is one of the busier holidays for the bakery, alongside graduation season. Once May rolls around, graduation season begins and parties are being planned. Peace in Cupcakes is happy to collaborate often with the University of West Georgia and make tons of custom-baked goods for graduates all around Carrollton.

“I do a lot of stuff during graduation time,” said Peace. “I offer iced sugar cookies and we do a lot of cookie cakes and specialty cupcakes for the graduates and the parties. I do graduations mainly for West Georgia, but I’ve done some for all different kinds of schools.”

Peace in Cupcakes also collaborates with Housing and Residence Life at UWG. The bakery makes cakes and other desserts for different university events and gatherings.

“I made the birthday cake for Wolfie this year and last,” said Peace. “I did the whole birthday party for him at the basketball game. I made the cupcakes and the big cake.”

Peace explained that she is happy with the bakery’s growth over the years and hopes to expand the Peace in Cupcakes brand. Although there is only one bakery location, Peace in Cupcakes travels to Bremen every Wednesday and Saturday to sell baked goods at Thriftown Grocery.

“I go to Triftown two days a week and it’s sort of like a second location,” said Peace. “I want to branch out to wholesale and try and get some of my stuff in coffee shops and businesses around Carrollton. A second location would be great.”

With the bakery being a rock throw from campus, there doesn’t need to be a special occasion or holiday to stop in for a sweet treat. To order from the bakery, customers have the option to stop by, place a pick-up order online at peaceincupcakes.com or call in an order at 678-601-3838. Peace in Cupcakes is open on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9-5 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at Thriftown Grocery 8-11 p.m.