UWG Student Becomes Finalist at International Collegiate Marketing Conference

Cindy Martinez

The American Marketing Association International Collegiate Conference (AMA ICC) wrapped up its annual convention in New Orleans, Louisiana. April 11-13 was a weekend of showing off participating UWG students’ strategic excellence at the conference featuring over 2,000 students worldwide. UWG was recognized by having Senior Marketing Major Jacey Coleman represented as a finalist in the sales marketing competition.

The AMA conference includes career-enhancing resources. For example, it had keynote speakers, networking opportunities, skill-enhancing workshops and many more. With over 2,000 Students in attendance, the conference had so much to offer young aspiring marketing professionals that translated well with Coleman and the other attendees.

“The conference is focused on growing the student’s professional growth through interaction with students from all backgrounds, and cultures, and like-minded students with similar interests,” said the UWG Marketing Club Advisor and UWG Professor Kenneth Hilderhoff. “Competing in various competitions challenges each student and improves their level of knowledge and confidence.”



Coleman, being a first-year attendee, attended the conference with classmates and with Hilderhoff. Each of the students competed in various challenges like sales competitions, marketplace simulations, perfect pitches, marketing strategy, Instagram reels and other educational competitions.

“I was very excited, ” said Coleman. “With this being my first time at this conference, I was just happy to be able to get the opportunity to attend and compete in the two competitions I signed up for. For the competition, I read the various scenarios and Brainstormed about different approaches to figure out the most effective approach. For the Sales competition in particular, after developing my presentation, I spent a lot of time rehearsing my approach.”

On Saturday April 12, after two days of competitions, the AMA ICC held their award ceremony to recognize the students who over-achieved in the various contests. Coleman was a finalist in the sales competitions topping over 200 students who had computed, and she finished in the top five finalists.

“To be a finalist is a huge accomplishment and I’m very thankful to everyone who helped me become one,” said Coleman.

Coleman was recognized for her efforts and congratulated by her fellow classmates as well as Hilderhoff for representing UWG outstandingly in her win.

“Having Jacey finish 4th is both a rewarding experience personally and for UWG’s quality of education for those who participate in these activities,” said Hilderhoff. “For marketing students, no organization at the chapter level or national level can provide what the AMA offers. For students majoring in marketing, this conference is a major step in developing a better understanding of what marketing offers.”