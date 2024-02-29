SCFM Presents the 42nd Annual Media Day

Emma Swales

The School of Communication Film and Media at UWG is set to kick off the 42nd annual Media Day on March 6. This event will be held in the Campus Center at 10 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. This event will allow SCFM students to get connected, network and discover new opportunities in media.

Media Day 2024 begins with a keynote speaker and leads straight into Table Talks, a reception and will end with a networking session. UWG professor and Media Day event organizer Kelly Williams states that Media Day is an excellent opportunity for SCFM students to access resources within their field and connect with industry professionals.

“Media Day is for the students,” said Williams. “We work hard to bring in media industry professionals to meet with students and answer their career goal questions. Students walk away from Media Day with new knowledge, sometimes new mentors, and even new internship or job opportunities.”

This SCFM event will begin with the Keynote Speaker Taylor McGlamery, owner and director of marketing for TrustWorkz, a boutique marketing firm in Atlanta. McGlamery is a UWG alumni who got a head start in her career by working as the promotions director for WOLF Internet Radio. Glamery will discuss her journey in the industry, and how she worked her way up to her current position.

Soon after the keynote speaker, Media Day will roll into Table Talks. The Table Talks will feature multiple experts in the communication field discussing tips and pathways to success within media. Students will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage with the speakers. Many of the experts featured in the Table Talks include local professionals and UWG alumni.

The Table Talks will be followed by a quick reception in the Campus Center Atrium from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. The reception will offer a free lunch provided to students by Dine West.

The event will close out with a networking session that will allow students, alumni and communication professionals to gather and network. The Media Day Networking Session is a signature event at UWG, and provides endless opportunities for students to get involved in their field. As the years go on, Media Day continues to grow and add new networking professionals to the panel. A few of this year’s networking professionals include; CNN, Cox Media Group, Dalton Agency, Georgia Film Academy and SiriusXM Media. To find a full list of the networking professionals for this year’s event, visit Networking Session – Media Day | UWG (westga.edu).

Media Day touches on many different fields in the communication umbrella. Students can find connecting opportunities in film, public relations, journalism, radio, television and other categories within communication. This event is important to the SCFM and is a vital resource for students to utilize in order to seamlessly transition from college to a career in communication.

“Media Day is our signature event and it sets us apart from other institutions. We’ve been doing this for over 40 years and growing each time,” said Williams. “Students will get to tap into the wisdom of so many professionals across various media industries; some might even get internships or jobs.”

For more information about Media Day 2024, please visit Media Day | UWG (westga.edu).