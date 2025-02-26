Table Talks Makes Its Return to the 43rd Annual Media Day

Media Day is an annual tradition that has been able to connect students to future employers and professionals for decades. This year, the 43rd Annual Media Day will take place on Mar 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Campus Center Ballroom. This year features a talk from keynote speaker Teresa Whitaker, followed by Table Talks, a reception and Networking opportunities to close out the event.

Table Talks made its first appearance in last year’s Media Day and was brought back after being such a massive hit. In this segment of Media Day students will have the chance to talk and ask questions with professionals. Students will cycle through the tables every 20 minutes, similar to a speed dating event, and speak with the tables during this time. This year there will be about 14 tables for students to interact with from all different parts of communications.

Arrianah Jones, a Public Relations major at UWG, shared her experience with Table Talks last year and the opportunities she gained from the event.

“There was a woman who, me and one other guy, decided to go to her table,” said Jones. “It was the last circulation that they had for the day, and we were the only ones to see her the entire time and she gave us her business cards.”

Being able to speak directly to these professionals gives students the ability to establish real connections. These connections go further than asking a question in a panel or a simple introduction.

“I would’ve never got the chance to learn about her business and have the opportunity to contact her directly,” said Jones.

The job market can seem overwhelming and intimidating but establishing these connections early can not only help when applying for jobs but it can also help with finding the exact jobs you want.

“For Mass Comm and PR you never realize all of the routes you can take,” said Jones. “Discovering that the people you’re talking to have done a lot more than just what they’re currently doing and learning about the opportunities specifically in your field so you’re not really confined to one specific thing can be really beneficial.”

You never know who you’re going to meet or what you’re going to discover at an event like this and that’s what makes Media Day so enticing. The ability to form connections and open opportunities for yourself empowers valuable components to success like curiosity, talent and passion.

“Open your horizon for your opportunities and have networking opportunities,” said Jones. “We have a very competitive market in terms of our field so understanding how you can be better equipped to go into your job market would be the biggest thing.”

Table Talks is unlike any other network opportunity. For students who have never attended Media Day and don’t know what to expect, come prepared with questions and a desire to learn.

“You learn a lot about what specifically employers are looking for, what can better prepare you and set you ahead of everyone else who is also competing for the job that you want,” said Jones. “You learn what skill sets are high in demand right now and learn more about relationship building, your resume and what people are looking for.”

Table Talks will run from 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. There’s a variety of topics and experts attending who will help answer questions and offer tips for success.

“Relationship building for sure can help you,” said Jones. “In reality it’s not what you know, it’s who you know.”