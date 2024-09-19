University of West Georgia Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Vibrant Events

Cindy Martinez



The University of West Georgia (UWG) kicked off September by celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with engaging events to celebrate the rich cultural contributions of Hispanic and Latino communities throughout the month.

The month began on Sept. 1 with a lively Hispanic Market, organized in partnership with the Latin American Student Organization (LASSO) and the Center for Student Involvement and Inclusion (CSII). The kickoff event included activities and created an atmosphere of culture and community spirit. Attendees enjoyed games like lotteria, delicious food and live music showcasing Hispanic culture’s vibrancy. This event had different stations, and each table had a different activity for attendees.

“I had an amazing time at the Hispanic Market! It was so great to see our culture celebrated in such a vibrant way,” said Daisy Gonzalez, president of LTA and the multicultural Greek council. “I’m excited to participate in the upcoming events honoring Hispanic Heritage Month. Connecting with others with similar backgrounds and experiences feels wonderful. Also, all the events are always fun, and I meet new people across campus.”

When asked about her favorite part of the event kickoff, Gonzalez expressed her love for the games, food and meeting other people.

“Yeah, my favorite so far has been playing lotteria,” said Gonzalez. “It is like bingo, but the cards are only in Spanish. I had a good time. It was fun supporting the organizations that helped put this event together. I also will say the food was delicious. My favorite was the tacos.”

Throughout September, the university plans to host various events such as fruitful celebrations of Hispanic heritage, fiesta into the future and other fun events throughout September. As the university highlights the contributions of Hispanic and Latino individuals, students and community members are encouraged to participate in the month’s activities.

Stay tuned for updates on upcoming events and ways to get involved in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Visit their website for more information on Hispanic Heritage Month events at the UWG, or follow LASSO’s Instagram page @uwglatinx to keep up with upcoming events.