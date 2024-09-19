“The Forge” Presents a Heartwarming Story of Becoming a Man

Breanna Tillie



Many moviegoers find coming-of-age films to be such stimulating and powerful works of art. Unlike other types of films that are driven by constant action and intense rushes of adrenaline, coming-of-age films are driven simply by a gripping, complex, and often relatable main character. The plot merely exists to aid the exploration into the transformation of this character.

“The Forge,” released in theaters on Aug. 23, is a coming-of-age film that is sure to touch the hearts and encourage the souls of its viewers as they witness this young character transform from a boy to a man with the assistance of a faithful community.

This story begins with 19-year-old Isaiah Wright, lacking any set plan for his future and further lacking the motivation to develop such plans. With his days consisting of playing video games and neighborhood basketball, his mother grows increasingly frustrated with what she perceives to be laziness and absence of responsibility. Here lies a small, yet meaningful detail that can be appreciated.

Isaiah is not throwing wild parties, addicted to substances, or getting in trouble with the law. The film saw no need for such extremity in Isaiah’s origin. It was not necessary because many young people around Isaiah’s age who understand the struggle of lacking direction in life are not involved in such behavior. Their self-destructive habits are not so dramatic, but rather they are subtle and stem from stagnancy. The film depicted this beautifully.

Isaiah’s mother actually tells him that he must begin paying rent, meaning he must get a job to come up with the money or he will be kicked out of his mother’s house. He, like so many people, had no other option but to change. The film realistically portrays the struggle of breaking poor habits such as Isaiah showing up late on his first day, but he is held accountable by his boss, who also takes an interest in mentoring him.

This is a highly respectable aspect of this story. The film does well in displaying how the job gave Isaiah a sense of purpose, suggesting that many people who appear to be lost in life need something to be a part of, someone counting on them, and someone to take a genuine interest in them. They are not necessarily just lazy, unmotivated or undisciplined.

Isaiah’s transformation reaches its peak when he begins to embrace a life of faith and spirituality, much to the joy of his praying mother. His newfound spirituality creates a vulnerability within Isaiah, laying the groundwork for the introduction of perhaps the most poignant insight into why he is the way that he is.

Isaiah sees his father, who abandoned him as a child, and he makes the brave decision at the film’s climactic moment to lay down the anger he feels towards his father. In the words of the movie, he took all of that frustration and rage towards his father and “gave it to Jesus.” This moment in the film is a turning point done so well, because it is after this that Isaiah’s change becomes clear and evident. This film sends the message that forgiveness is ultimately for the growth and wellbeing of the wronged person.

While the storytelling and character development in this film was nothing short of spectacular, the acting was somewhat mediocre. There were scenes where the acting seemed like it would have been more appropriate for a stage play rather than a movie.

However, the sub par acting can be excused when it becomes clear that the acting must only be believable enough to communicate the message that the film is trying to send. The message of this film was indeed communicated marvelously, as viewers will certainly walk away feeling inspired and edified.