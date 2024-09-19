SCFM Student Carlie Pair Makes appearance on ESPN+ 

Courtney Bixby

University of West Georgia student Carlie Pair made her ESPN+ debut in late August when the Wolves tackled their first Division I win of the season.

Carlie Pair is a senior at UWG and has ambitions to join the sports media industry after she graduates in the spring semester. When she learned about the recent transition to Division I, enabling UWG to play in the Atlantic Sun Conference, she knew she had to jump on the opportunity to be an ESPN+ sideline reporter for the first game of the season.

“Being Division I elevates your resume,” said Pair. “It sets a standard and we have a lot more exposure now to make a name for ourselves.”

As Pair was growing up, she and her father would watch sports together. This fueled her love for sports media and her ambition to be on television. Pair said she chose UWG because of its communication programs and on-campus opportunities. Pair is involved with Wolf Sports Network, a compilation of news, radio and video to highlight sports at the university. She is currently the Assistant Sports Program Director.

The network has given her the opportunity to sideline report basketball, volleyball and football games while learning about the sports media industry and possible career opportunities. Her first time on the sideline was only a few months into her freshman year, allowing her to gain the most experience possible over the following years.

“This is truly a college where you get so much individual attention and hands-on experience that you may not get at larger colleges,” said Pair. “We are Division I but we are still able to give individual attention and affordable education.”

Pair is currently the only female working at the sports network and she is encouraging other females interested to join, emphasizing that oftentimes people underestimate her knowledge because she is a woman in a male-dominant industry.

Her very first opportunity to sideline was a basketball game and she was nervous to introduce herself to the opposing coach, knowing she had to enter with confidence. In the past, coaches have had the opportunity to deny an interview during the game, but with the transition to division I interviews are more crucial and necessary for both teams and will also provide more experience for reporters such as Pair.

“I just knew my parents were watching,” Pair said. “I later found out my dad took a video of the whole thing on this phone.”

The Wolves made history by winning their first Division I football game on Aug. 30 against the Samford Bulldogs. Pair was able to do some research before her interviews as well as review approximately 30 pages of game notes to be as prepared as possible.

Half an hour before the start of the game she introduced herself to Coach Hatcher with the Samford Bulldogs and explained she would be doing the sideline reporting during the game covering interviews, injury reports and halftime reports. Pair explained one of the new challenges is being neutral.

With the games now streaming on ESPN+, reporters must avoid phrases such as “we” or “our” to avoid having bias towards one team or the other as well as wearing neutral colors to avoid siding with one team.

“There are just so many firsts I get to be a part of,” said Pair. “Next time I want to take more initiative to talk to players, assistant coaches and even the athletic trainers when there are injuries.”

During halftime, Pair says she likes to be specific about what is going on in the game with each team’s defense, specific players and let the coach expand on what they are doing well at and what needs improvement. After the game is over the questions should be more open ended. The coaches will explain how they are feeling and what that game meant for them.

The first game of the season was important due to the fact that it was Coach Taylor’s first Division I win with the wolves. UWG will continue to expand and learn about the ESPN+ production and give their students as many opportunities as possible.

“I am in West Georgia at such a pivotal time,” said Pair. “There are higher stakes, and much higher rewards.”