Sabrina Carpenter Creates 2024 Summer Soundtrack With Her Album “Short n’ Sweet” 

Abbie Klein



After dominating the billboard charts for three weeks at number one, Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Short n’ Sweet remains the soundtrack of the summer. The bouncy pop beats behind Carpenter’s raunchy lyrics keeps the album on repeat, making it one of her best works yet.

Earlier this year Carpenter released the main single of the album “Espresso.” The fun pop song became an immediate hit and took over the internet with its catchy chorus earning her Song of the Year at the VMAs on Sept. 11. Shortly after the release of “Espresso,” Carpenter announced the second single of the album “Please Please Please,” earning just as much success as its predecessor.

After the internet’s obsession with “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” the stakes for Short n’ Sweet were high. On its release on Aug. 26, the album proved to be as much of a success as its singles, earning it number one on the billboard charts overnight. The 12 track album was full of upbeat pop songs that perfectly followed the album title by being short and entertaining for the duration of the track. The album as a whole was just over a half hour, truly making it short and sweet.

While all songs were hits, immediate fan favorites went to “Taste,” “Bed Chem” and “Good Graces” earning the top 3 spots on Spotify’s Global Top Song chart. With all songs containing Carpenter’s signature writing style, it’s no wonder they charted so high. Carpenter is known for her catchy choruses and sensual innuendos which give her songs the ability to appeal to all audiences, regardless of age. Younger listeners can enjoy the upbeat rhythms and repetitive structures while older listeners can appreciate the double meanings in the lyrics of songs like “Bed Chem” and “Juno.”

What really ties Short n’ Sweet together is the visuals of the album. The music videos for “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” each had impressive production which showed off Carpenter’s acting background and added to the appealing visuals of the album. Each video had specific storylines to go with the song that added to the entertainment value. “Taste,” which was revealed to be the last single on the album, debuted a fantastic music video referencing the 1992 Oscar winning film Death Becomes Her and starred Carpenter alongside award winning actress Jenna Ortega. The entertainment factor and distinctive color palette of light blues and pinks is shown off across the marketing and music videos for the album and really makes it stand out compared to other releases this summer.

Carpenter is beginning her Short n’ Sweet Tour on Sept. 23 in Columbus, Ohio. For the first time in her career she will be performing over 20 arena shows across North America, including Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Oct. 22. For more information on Carpenter’s tour and to listen to Short n’ Sweet visit www.sabrinacarpenter.com.