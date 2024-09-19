Rapha Clinic Hosts the 10th Annual Sound of Medicine at UWG

Emma Swales

Rapha Clinic, a West Georgia based non-profit medical organization, is hosting the 10th annual Sound of Medicine fundraising event and musical concert on Thursday, Sept. 26 in the Campus Center Ballroom.

The Christian faith-oriented medical clinic was established in 2010 in efforts to bring proper medical and dental care to locals that are uninsured. The organization is run by volunteers and medical professionals to deliver high-quality medical aid through walk-in visits and scheduled appointments. Every year, Rapha Clinic hosts Sound of Medicine, created and organized by Rapha Medical Director Dr. Amy Eubanks, to encourage the Carrollton community to experience a vast amount of musical performances while raising money to support Rapha’s efforts in caring for those in need.

“This is our 10th year doing The Sound of Medicine and we keep looking for ways to raise funds that people enjoy doing,” said Eubanks. “We have had great responses from the community in the past and this will give folks a chance to help support the clinic while including some other things they enjoy doing in life, like music.

“We have a fairly large number of physicians in the area that are musicians as well, so we came up with the idea for a series of musician performances,” Eubanks continued. “Each group performing has a physician or a healer of another kind in it.”

The musical performances will include Dakota Dodge Band featuring Dr. Howard Seeman, Carroll County Wind Ensemble featuring Dr. Jonathan Goodin, McPherson Street featuring Dr. Eubanks, and a solo performance by Rapha Board Member Bishop Sam Sauls.

Alongside the musical performances, there will also be a silent auction and multiple donation opportunities. The Sound of Medicine will also showcase patient testimonials and heartfelt messages from people in the West Georgia area. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar will also be available for those attending the event.

“With the private donations and the money we raise through fundraising, such as Sound of Medicine, it really does help fund our operation costs throughout the year,” said Eubanks. “This performance concert is actually the largest fundraising event we have every year. Thankfully it allows us to aid the operational costs so we can focus the grants we receive on specific programs and needs at the clinic.”

The event is open to the entire community, not just donors. Eubanks explained that Sound of Medicine helps bring people together through music and provides a good opportunity to spread Rapha’s spiritual mission statement.

“We will have great performances so it is a lot of fun for everyone,” said Eubanks. “It’s not just sponsors and donors, anyone in the community can come and we encourage everyone to experience this event and just enjoy the night. It is a wonderful way to see what we are all about and hopefully reach more people in need so they can receive the best and most comfortable care possible.”

The Sound of Medicine begins Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. and will last until 9 p.m. To make donations or become an event sponsor, please visit www.raphaclinic.org or call 770-562-4501.



