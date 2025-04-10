A Dead Horse to Beat: Equestrian Death in Atlanta Sparks Conversation



On April 6, a pale palomino horse was found dead in front of a bank on Peachtree Road in Atlanta, Georgia.



“We are aware of the tragic occurrence resulting in a deceased horse on Peachtree Street,” Atlanta Police Department shared in an X post later that day. “We are currently reviewing the cameras with authorities including the Department of Agriculture.”



The horse was covered with a blanket for twelve hours as Fulton County Animal Services made efforts to remove the horse after dispatchers were alerted to the scene around 12:30 a.m.



Authorities stated that they have identified the owner and this individual is cooperating with the investigation of the horse’s death. The horse’s owner, who has yet to be identified, is out of Newton County and had just bought the horse ten days prior from an auction house in Tennessee known for selling aged and sick horses.



The horse’s owner has reportedly told authorities that the horse had suffered a “medical emergency” which resulted in his collapse on Peachtree.



Advocates against animal cruelty and the Atlanta equestrian community have spoken out about their frustrations surrounding the situation.



There have been calls for a ban on recreational horseback riding in Atlanta after this incident, though Atlanta has a couple of horseback riding businesses in city limits. Citizens are citing Atlanta’s busy roadways as unsafe for both horses and cars to move on and request action from Atlanta City officials to create preventative measures that ensure animal safety.