UWG Students represent at the 2025 AMA International Collegiate Conference in New Orleans

The American Marketing Association International Collegiate Conference returned to New Orleans this April, uniting over 2,000 students from across the globe for a weekend of professional development, networking and competitions.



Held April 3 through April 5, the conference allowed many students to showcase their marketing skills through various events including sales competitions, opportunities to exhibit marketing strategies, the Perfect Pitch competition and a make-your-own Instagram highlight reel contest.



The University of West Georgia was proudly represented by marketing students who traveled to the event with Kenneth Hilderhoff, a UWG marketing professor.



Each UWG student participated in different events, applying classroom concepts to real-world business scenarios. In addition to the competition, the conference featured keynote speakers, workshops and a career fair. This offered aspiring marketing students countless opportunities with professionals and others in their field.



One standout moment came during the Parade of Chapters, where UWG student Tristan Houston was featured on the official AMA collegiate Instagram Page, @ama_collegiate. Houston energized the crowd with a toe touch while representing UWG, bringing both spirit and visibility to the nationals platform.



Daisy Gonzales, a returning UWG student, competed in the Perfect Pitch competition, where students are challenged to make a compelling, 90-second elevator pitch to a panel of judges.



“I was more prepared this year,” Gonzales said. “But honestly, the atmosphere was just unmatched. Being around like-minded students who are passionate about the same things is inspiring.”



Gonzales emphasized that the AMA ICC is a valuable experience for any student considering a job in the marketing field.



“I do think it’s a great opportunity for students to attend,” said Gonzales. “ It provides a lot of networking opportunities and gives you a clearer idea of what marketing outside the classroom looks like.”



With another successful year in the books, UWG’s presence at the AMA ICC continues to display the university’s dedication to student success and excellence in marketing education.



Students interested in attending next year’s AMA ICC can get involved through UWG’s Marketing Club, housed in the Richards College of Business. The club hosts events throughout the year that help students connect, gain experience and prepare for future conferences. Flyers and information are available in the Richards College of Business, or students can reach out to the Marketing Club’s advisor, Professor Hilderhoff, to learn more.