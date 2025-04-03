Georgia Graduates Rethink Pharmacy Careers Amid Opioid Crisis

So far in 2025, both the University of Georgia and Kennesaw State University have received grants worth over a million dollars each to combat the opioid crisis. Nearly two months have passed since Victor North, 70, was arrested in Carrollton for operating an opioid pill mill out of his home. Authorities seized over 1,700 opioid pills during the arrest. Most recently, Publix has faced allegations of carelessly dispensing opioids and is now the subject of a lawsuit filed by Cobb County.



Amid growing public discourse about Georgia’s opioid crisis, the ongoing controversy has made some recent college graduates in the state hesitant to pursue careers in the healthcare field.

“I was considering pursuing a career in the pharmacy field,” said recent Georgia Highlands graduate Leland Moore, who earned a degree in Health Professions. “I’m not sure about it anymore. I’ve been following what’s been going on with the painkillers and it’s wild.”



According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the total number of opioid-involved overdose deaths in Georgia has increased from 2010 to 2022 by 302%. In fact, according to The Jason Foundation, of the 2,493 drug overdoses that occurred in Georgia in 2021, 72% were due to opioids.



“I don’t really want to work at a pharmacy anymore,” said Moore. “I saw a documentary about some young people who died because the pharmacies kept refilling prescriptions without checking everything and they ended up getting hooked on the meds. The families were devastated and it was hard to watch.”



The Jason Foundation also reported that a significant number of the opioid-related overdoses were suicides. This may be due to the helplessness and hopelessness that accompanies addiction.



“The idea of dispensing meds that might fuel someone’s addiction makes me feel weird,” said Moore. “I know most pharmacists are good people but I don’t want to be part of the issue.”



A documentary titled, Prescribing Death: Inside America’s Opioid Crisis, was released on YouTube on March 20.

The documentary discussed how many individuals sought painkillers for genuine relief from bodily pain, unaware that their bodies would become so dependent.



“It’s insane how someone can go to the doctor for a sprained knee and end up an addict at the end of it,” said Moore. “It really makes you think about judging people who struggle with that.”



Shockingly, Moore also has observed how prescription drugs transform into street drugs which are easier to access, but incredibly dangerous.

“Your body develops a tolerance to those drugs,” said Moore. “People want higher doses to get the same feelings back. That’s why I’m rethinking the pharmacy career. I don’t want to feel like a middleman.”



Ultimately, Moore and many others are wondering if a more holistic and preventive approach to medicine should be taken.



“I’m really passionate about health,” said Moore. “Pharmacy is reactive to problems but I think an overall healthy lifestyle is the biggest and most important part of health.”