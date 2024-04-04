UWG Vogue Academy Showcases Student Talent at Couture Galore Fashion Show

Keshawn Allen

At the University of West Georgia, there are many ways for students to express themselves. The campus and student organizations guarantee that every student on and off campus can share their loves and interests. One organization that gives students the chance to express themselves artistically is the UWG Vogue Academy, with its first Couture Galore taking place this semester. The Vogue Academy presents a fashion show once a semester with creative and unique themes, and this year’s theme allows students to express their fashion sense and modeling talent.

“From the model’s perspective, it is to push everyone to be their creative self,” said the show’s creative director, Morgan June. “Not just fitting inside that box that society creates but pushing outside of that.”

The theme Couture Galore shines a light on fashion of all sorts, not just a particular clothing style. This show will allow students in the Vogue Academy to display the beauty of the many different fashion styles, whether upscale or streetwear. This is a new approach that the organization is taking this year to allow the audience members to experience a different type of fashion show compared to the ones they have put on in the past, with a specific theme for just one style of clothing being highlighted.

“This show is very different from what we did last year and it is very different from what you might see on a college campus.” said Vogue Academy president Alexandra Sterwats. “We just want to push the norms and break out of that, be creative, and be a kind of space where everybody in the room can feel like themselves.”

The show’s overall atmosphere will make all who attend feel like they are in New York City and experience the ambiance of many different fashion styles that can be seen in the big city culture. Vogue Academy students will express themselves through the different clothes they walk in on the runway, giving every look and set a personality.

“My confidence level has skyrocketed,” said freshman model Hayden Bunn. “Going into it, I didn’t have too much experience with modeling. This has definitely taught me how to do so, and not only how to do it but how to do it in a way that makes me comfortable.”

“Before, I didn’t have the confidence to wear what I wanted to wear in the style I wanted to wear it and feel confident that I wasn’t going to get judged,” said sophomore model Emily Lueken. “Now, it’s less about worrying if I am going to be judged and more about even if I am judged, I won’t care. It doesn’t stop me from continuing to dress and feel what makes me feel good.”

If anyone is interested in witnessing the show, Couture Galore will be showing on Saturday, April 6, from 7 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. The show will consist of about 15 sets with five-minute breaks between each set, allowing audience members to take in all they witness with talented models and the amazing outfits they will be wearing.