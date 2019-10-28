Maleficent: Mistress of Evil Review

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil starring Angelina Jolie as Maleficent and Elle Fanning as Aurora was released nationwide on Oct. 17. From the love story to the intense hatred between two soon to be mothers-in-law, this movie has a lot to offer to viewers.

The producers incorporated raw emotions and hardships for the characters to overcome all throughout the movie. This allowed for the plot to remain interesting all the way through while also allowing it to be very different from the prior movie, which seems to be the problem of most sequels. As always, Angelina Jolie stole the show in her magnificent costume design and impeccable acting skills. The producers pushed for Angelina Jolie to deepen her character in this sequel and she did not disappoint.

Maleficent was portrayed as the villain at the beginning of the movie, which was to be expected as she is supposed to be evil. But in the end, Maleficent becomes the true fan favorite as she shows that she truly wants what is best for everyone, especially her daughter. In the end Maleficent revealed herself to be the hero all along, which kept the viewers intrigued. Behind the enormous wings and large horns, Maleficent is the mother and friend that most only wish they could have in their life.

Photo Credit: Disney Studio

Unlike most Disney movies, this one is very mature for the audience that it is reaching out to. In “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” Aurora is portrayed as a beautiful princess, which causes children to want to go and see it, but the plot is very dark and deep for a young audience.

The maturity of this film will be missed and not understood by some of the young viewers. This may cause some of the viewers to have a lot of questions concerning the film, but they will still see the cute love story that is laid out before them.

Furthermore, in the newest edition of “Maleficent,” the producers truly work in the message that family is very important. Aurora chooses her soon to be husband’s family over her own mother and it comes back to bite her in the butt.

There is a lot about mother and daughter relationships and deciding between who you want the most, which is weird as this is considered a children’s movie. This raises concerns that this may be a huge downfall in the producers making of the movie.

Despite the level of maturity that the movie brings upon its viewers, the love that the producers introduce in the beginning of the movie is something that will make you want to find your soulmate right then and there. The pureness of love portrayed in this movie is so beautiful and precious that it will make one appreciate what true love is supposed to be like.

In the end the producers did an amazing job with “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”. Although there was a lot of mature content underlying the story, it still allows for a good princess movie. Furthermore, the costume designs and the way that the characters interact with each other also adds to the overall greatness of this movie.

